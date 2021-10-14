'Hawkeye' attends an Avengers play in new teaser for Disney+ series

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Jeremy Renner views a stage play that features the Avengers in a new teaser trailer for upcoming Disney+ series, Hawkeye.

The heroic archer takes his family to see a Broadway musical named after Captain America titled Rogers in the clip released on Thursday. Hawkeye has taken his family to New York City to enjoy the holidays.

The play features actors portraying the Avengers onstage as they sing and dance. Hawkeye is also a character in the play along with an average-looking Thor who holds up his mighty hammer.

Hawkeye's holiday vacation is cut short, however, after he is attacked by criminals. He also encounters 22-year-old archer Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) and takes her under his wing.

Kate is able to take out a pursuing car using an arrow that explodes.

Hawkeye is coming to Disney+ on Nov. 24. Jonathan Igla is writing and executive producing the series.

Co-stars include Vera Farmiga, Fra Free, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d'Arcy James and Alaqua Cox.

Hawkeye is the fourth live-action Marvel series to hit Disney+ following WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki.