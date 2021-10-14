Watch Live
FDA advisory panel discusses authorizing Moderna COVID-19 booster dose
Oct. 14, 2021 / 10:46 AM

Garcelle Beauvais says Erika Jayne's use of 'alleged' is 'disturbing'

By
Garcelle Beauvais discussed her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Erika Jayne amid the show's Season 11 reunion. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Garcelle Beauvais is weighing in on Erika Jayne's repeated use of "alleged."

The 54-year-old television personality appeared on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live, where she reacted to Jayne using "alleged" to describe her estranged husband Tom Girardi's legal issues.

Jayne filed for divorce from Girardi in November 2020 after more than 21 years of marriage. News later broke that Girardi is being accused of misappropriating millions of dollars in client funds.

Jayne's divorce and legal issues played out in RHOBH Season 11. On WWHL, Beauvais was asked for her thoughts on Jayne using "alleged crimes" and "alleged victims" when discussing Girardi.

"Yeah, it's a little disturbing," Beauvais said. "Some of the stories she'd say, she told us before and then she'd come back and say 'alleged.' It's like, 'You said it. How can alleged be implied?'"

Beauvais was then asked if she emerged from the Season 11 reunion feeling more sympathetic for Jayne.

"I mean, I've been sympathetic towards her, but I don't know if I believe all of it," she said.

Beauvais previously said on WWHL in June that she was shocked by the accusations against Girardi.

"I feel sorry for her," she said of Jayne. "You know, because that's a tough place to be. But Tom did some really bad things -- really, really bad things -- if all of it is true."

Part 1 of the four-part Season 11 reunion aired Wednesday on Bravo. Dorit Kemsley teased the reunion on WWHL last week, calling it "so intense."

