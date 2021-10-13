Trending
Oct. 13, 2021

WWE NXT: Carmelo Hayes becomes new North American Champion

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Carmelo Hayes became the new NXT North American Champion following a shocking turn of events in the main event of WWE NXT.

Former NXT North American Champion Isaiah "Swerve" Scott of Hit Row initially defended his title against Santos Escobar of Legado del Fantasma on Tuesday.

Legado del Fantasma had attacked Hit Row from behind before the show started and kidnapped members B-Fab and Top Dolla. This left Scott alone as he headed into the main event.

Scott assaulted Escobar before the bell rang for their title match. Escobar also promised that Legado del Fantasma would not getting involved in the bout, but he lied.

Legado del Fantasma members Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza entered the ringside area after Escobar blocked an impressive 450 Splash from Scott who leaped from the top rope.

Scott was given backup by Hayes and his partner Trick Williams who went after Wilde and Mendoza. Scott then defeated Escobar and retained his title after nailing his rival with the JML Driver.

Hayes celebrated with Scott before he suddenly attacked the champ and executed his right for a sudden title match. Hayes signed the contract he was awarded by winning the 2021 NXT Breakout Tournament and was granted an instant title match against Scott.

Scott tried his best to fight back but Hayes won the match with a Diving Axe Kick from the top rope to become the new NXT North American Champion.

NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa was in action against Joe Gacy. If Gacy could win the match, he would earn a title bout against Cimpa at Halloween Havoc on Oct. 26.

Ciampa won the match after delivering the Fairy Tale Ending.

Ciampa was then attacked from behind by the dangerous Harland as the champ started to walk back up the entrance ramp.

Gacy was able to calm Harland down and stop him from inflicting any more damage by gently rubbing his face. Gacy tried to apologize to Cimpa, who pushed him down.

Also on WWE NXT, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction demanded title shots against NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Io Shirai and Zoey Stark after Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta defeated Sarray and Amari Miller.

This led to a brawl between all three teams with Shirai and Stark coming out on top. Shirai and Stark will put their championships on the line against Toxic Attraction and Hartwell and Pirotta at Halloween Havoc.

Mandy Rose, also of Toxic Attraction, will be facing NXT Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez at Halloween Havoc as well.

Other moments from WWE NXT included Xyon Quinn defeating Malik Blade; Ivy Nile defeating Valentina Feroz; Julius Creed defeating Ikemen Jiro; Kyle O'Reilly and Von Wagner defeating Pete Dunne and Ridge Holland; and Duke Hudson defeating Grayson Waller.

