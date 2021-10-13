Trending
Larry David talks 'strong' friendship with Richard Lewis on 'Kimmel'

Larry David talked about his friendship with Richard Lewis and filming Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 11 on Jimmy Kimmel Live. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Larry David discussed his friendship with fellow comedian Richard Lewis while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Kimmel presented a clip from the upcoming eleventh season of Curb Your Enthusiasm on Tuesday. The footage featured David jokingly asking Lewis when he was going to die.

"He's the only person in the world I could say that line to," David said.

"The only person in the world. Our friendship is so strong and it goes back so far. He's one of those guys I could say anything I want to him and vice versa," he continued before agreeing with Kimmel that Lewis is one of the all-time greatest comics.

David also admitted that Lewis is one of his best friends but said he didn't want to insult his other best friends.

Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 11 is returning to HBO on Oct. 24. David also discussed filming the new season during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We shot the whole season and everybody had masks on. I didn't see one face other than the actors who were in the scenes with me. I didn't see one person's face all year," David said before he asked the crew to take their masks off briefly during the last day of production.

David, after quickly seeing the crew without their masks on, then immediately told them to put them back on.

