'90 Day Fiance's' Michael Jessen, Juliana Custodio confirm split

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- 90 Day Fiancé couple Michael Jessen and Juliana Custodio are calling it quits.

Jessen confirmed his split from Custodio in an Instagram post Tuesday on their second wedding anniversary.

"Today is only our second wedding anniversary and, sadly, our last," Jessen wrote. "Our marriage is a COVID-19 casualty that will not be showing up in any statistics. Thankfully, you are quickly emerging healthier and stronger than ever. Some of the rest of us will likely be staying in intensive care for quite some time."

Custodio responded in a post on her own account, saying the breakup happened for reasons beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As you well pointed out, we went through a lot together, the Covid was a hard time but the hardest part for me was to picture you as someone that would be by my side, and unfortunately you showed something completely different," Custodio wrote.

"I needed to leave because I wasn't recognizing who I am anymore. I left my life in Europe and career to live with you, because I loved you. But I love myself more, to the point to recognize I am important and I want to be happy," she said.

Jessen then said he is "happy" that Custodio has "moved on" and "quickly found someone new." Custodio replied by saying, "I found happiness within myself. I am happy with the new phase, and I ask you to let me go."

Jessen later deleted his original caption and apologized for posting "such a delicate and private matter publicly."

"Consider this a mea culpa on the OP and on our marriage. I am truly sorry to have hurt Juliana, and anyone else, in anyway," Jessen wrote.

"I am deeply grateful for all of our time together, the wonderful memories shared, and the lessons I have learned," he said. "Juliana is busy working on her career and I am supportive of her in every way and without exception. I will continue to cheer her on as her #1 fan as she pursues her goals and dreams."

Jessen and Custodio starred in Season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé, a TLC reality series featuring couples in which one partner has or is seeking a K-1 visa. Custodio originally hails from Brazil.

Fellow 90 Day Fiancé alum Colt Johnson announced Monday that he and his wife, Vanessa Guerra, experienced a pregnancy loss.

