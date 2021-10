Robin Givens reprises 'Head of the Class' character in sitcom sequel teaser

Isabella Gomez appears backstage at the fourth annual Latin American Music Awards in Los Angeles in 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Robin Givens reprises her role of Darlene Merriman in a teaser released Tuesday for the upcoming HBO Max sequel series to her 1980s sitcom, Head of the Class.

Darlene is now a brilliant attorney and helicopter mom to a teenage son.

Starring Isabella Gomez, Jorge Diaz, Jolie Hoang Rappaport, Gavin Lewis, Dior Goodjohn, Brandon Severs, Adrian Matthew Escalona and Katie Beth Hall, the show is set to debut on the streaming service Nov. 4.

"Head of the Class revolves around a group of overachieving high school students who meet their greatest challenge -- a teacher, Alicia Gomez, who wants them to focus less on grades and more on experiencing life," a synopsis said.

The original series aired 1986-91. It starred Howard Hesseman as the unconventional teacher of a class of honor students that included Givens, Brian Robins, Tony O'Dell, Dan Frischman, Dan Schneider, Kimberly Russell and Khrystyne Haje.