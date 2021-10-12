Trending
Advertisement
TV
Oct. 12, 2021 / 10:16 PM

Brian Austin Green, Matt James get the boot on 'Dancing with the Stars'

By
Brian Austin Green was eliminated from Dancing with the Stars Season 30 Tuesday. Photo courtesy of ABC
Brian Austin Green was eliminated from "Dancing with the Stars" Season 30 Tuesday. Photo courtesy of ABC

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Brian Austin Green and former Bachelor Matt James, along with their professional partners, were eliminated from Dancing with the Stars Season 30 Tuesday.

Cobra Kai and Karate Kid actor Martin Kove was the first celebrity eliminated from the competition. Christine Chiu from Bling Empire was the second to go.

Advertisement

Still in the running for the coveted mirror-ball trophy are reality TV star and singer Jojo Siwa; Olympic gymnast Suni Lee; Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby; The Office's Melora Hardin; country star Jimmie Allen; Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kenya Moore; WWE icon The Miz; The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots; Spice Girl Melanie C; YouTuber Olivia Jade Giannulli and NBA star Iman Shumpert.

Tyra Banks is the show's host.

Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough are the judges.

Advertisement

Read More

'Walking Dead' anthology series will feature new, existing characters Jennifer Tilly grateful 'Chucky' saved her from 'grandma' roles Mark Proksch: 'Shadows' episodes deserve repeated viewings 'Saints' star William Ludwig: Playing kid Tony Soprano was a 'bit scary'

Latest Headlines

Robin Givens reprises 'Head of the Class' character in sitcom sequel teaser
TV // 6 hours ago
Robin Givens reprises 'Head of the Class' character in sitcom sequel teaser
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Robin Givens reprises her role of Darlene Merriman in a teaser released Tuesday for the upcoming HBO Max sequel series to her 1980s sitcom, "Head of the Class."
'Walking Dead' anthology series will feature new, existing characters
TV // 7 hours ago
'Walking Dead' anthology series will feature new, existing characters
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- AMC Networks said Tuesday it has ordered a six-episode anthology series that will focus on new and existing characters in "The Walking Dead" universe.
Melanie Lynskey joins Jessica Biel in Hulu series 'Candy'
TV // 13 hours ago
Melanie Lynskey joins Jessica Biel in Hulu series 'Candy'
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- "Two and a Half Men" actress Melanie Lynskey will play Betty Gore in "Candy," a new series about killer Candy Montgomery.
'Masters of the Universe: Revelation' Part 2 sets November premiere date
TV // 14 hours ago
'Masters of the Universe: Revelation' Part 2 sets November premiere date
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- "Masters of the Universe: Revelation" Part 2 will be coming to Netflix on Nov. 23.
'Below Deck Med's Sandy Yawn says Lexi Wilson's behavior was 'disturbing'
TV // 15 hours ago
'Below Deck Med's Sandy Yawn says Lexi Wilson's behavior was 'disturbing'
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Captain Sandy Yawn appeared on "Watch What Happens Live" after firing Lexi Wilson in "Below Deck Mediterranean" Season 6.
'The Shrink Next Door': Paul Rudd takes over Will Ferrell's life in new trailer
TV // 15 hours ago
'The Shrink Next Door': Paul Rudd takes over Will Ferrell's life in new trailer
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Paul Rudd is an unconventional therapist who takes over Will Ferrell's life in the new trailer for upcoming Apple TV+ series, "The Shrink Next Door."
Mark Harmon leaves 'NCIS' after 18 seasons
TV // 17 hours ago
Mark Harmon leaves 'NCIS' after 18 seasons
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Mark Harmon appeared as Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs in his final episode of "NCIS."
Chelsea Handler, Finn Wolfhard play 'True Confessions' on 'Tonight Show'
TV // 17 hours ago
Chelsea Handler, Finn Wolfhard play 'True Confessions' on 'Tonight Show'
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Chelsea Handler and Finn Wolfhard played "True Confessions" with Jimmy Fallon while appearing on "The Tonight Show."
WWE Raw: Big E, Drew McIntyre form unlikely team against The Usos
TV // 18 hours ago
WWE Raw: Big E, Drew McIntyre form unlikely team against The Usos
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- WWE Champion Big E formed an unlikely alliance with his future opponent Drew McIntyre to take on SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos on "Raw."
Jennifer Tilly grateful 'Chucky' saved her from 'grandma' roles
TV // 1 day ago
Jennifer Tilly grateful 'Chucky' saved her from 'grandma' roles
NEW YORK, Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Jennifer Tilly said she is grateful to Don Mancini, creator of the "Chucky" horror film and TV franchise, for allowing her to play the evil bombshell Tiffany for decades.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mark Harmon leaves 'NCIS' after 18 seasons
Mark Harmon leaves 'NCIS' after 18 seasons
Will Poulter to portray Adam Warlock in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'
Will Poulter to portray Adam Warlock in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'
Jill Duggar says she had miscarriage while pregnant with third child
Jill Duggar says she had miscarriage while pregnant with third child
Meghan King marries Cuffe Biden Owens at intimate wedding
Meghan King marries Cuffe Biden Owens at intimate wedding
Jennifer Tilly grateful 'Chucky' saved her from 'grandma' roles
Jennifer Tilly grateful 'Chucky' saved her from 'grandma' roles
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/