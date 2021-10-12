Brian Austin Green, Matt James get the boot on 'Dancing with the Stars'

Matt James was eliminated from "Dancing with the Stars" Season 30 Tuesday. Photo courtesy of ABC

Brian Austin Green was eliminated from "Dancing with the Stars" Season 30 Tuesday. Photo courtesy of ABC

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Brian Austin Green and former Bachelor Matt James, along with their professional partners, were eliminated from Dancing with the Stars Season 30 Tuesday.

Cobra Kai and Karate Kid actor Martin Kove was the first celebrity eliminated from the competition. Christine Chiu from Bling Empire was the second to go.

Advertisement

Still in the running for the coveted mirror-ball trophy are reality TV star and singer Jojo Siwa; Olympic gymnast Suni Lee; Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby; The Office's Melora Hardin; country star Jimmie Allen; Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kenya Moore; WWE icon The Miz; The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots; Spice Girl Melanie C; YouTuber Olivia Jade Giannulli and NBA star Iman Shumpert.

Tyra Banks is the show's host.

Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough are the judges.

We couldn't be more proud of the hard work and dedication @withBAGpod and @mattjames919 put into their time on #DWTS Tune in to @GMA tomorrow morning to see them and their partners together again! pic.twitter.com/0KR4Y3a2Uy— Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) October 13, 2021