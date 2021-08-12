'Strictly Come Dancing': Nina Wadia joins Season 19

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Nina Wadia has joined the cast of Strictly Come Dancing Season 19.

The BBC announced Thursday that Wadia, 52, will compete in the new season of the reality dance competition series.

Wadia is an actress known for playing Zainab Masood on EastEnders and Mrs. Hussein on Still Open All Hours. She also was a panelist on the talk show Loose Women.

"I've always danced like nobody's watching, so if we blindfold the judges I could actually win Strictly 2021," Wadia said.

Season 19 will also feature Gordon Ramsay's daughter Tilly Ramsay, Greg Wise, Sara Davies, Rhys Stephenson, John Whaite, Tom Fletcher, Robert Webb and AJ Odudu. Whaite will be part of the show's first all-male partnership.

Anton Du Beke will replace Bruno Tonioli as judge in the new season. Cameron Lombard, Kai Widdrington, Jowita Przystal and Nikita Kuzmin will join the show as professional dancers.

Strictly Come Dancing Season 19 will premiere on BBC One in the fall.