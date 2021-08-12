Trending
Advertisement
TV
Aug. 12, 2021 / 1:34 PM

'Strictly Come Dancing': Nina Wadia joins Season 19

By

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Nina Wadia has joined the cast of Strictly Come Dancing Season 19.

The BBC announced Thursday that Wadia, 52, will compete in the new season of the reality dance competition series.

Advertisement

Wadia is an actress known for playing Zainab Masood on EastEnders and Mrs. Hussein on Still Open All Hours. She also was a panelist on the talk show Loose Women.

"I've always danced like nobody's watching, so if we blindfold the judges I could actually win Strictly 2021," Wadia said.

Season 19 will also feature Gordon Ramsay's daughter Tilly Ramsay, Greg Wise, Sara Davies, Rhys Stephenson, John Whaite, Tom Fletcher, Robert Webb and AJ Odudu. Whaite will be part of the show's first all-male partnership.

Anton Du Beke will replace Bruno Tonioli as judge in the new season. Cameron Lombard, Kai Widdrington, Jowita Przystal and Nikita Kuzmin will join the show as professional dancers.

Strictly Come Dancing Season 19 will premiere on BBC One in the fall.

Read More

'Strictly Come Dancing': Gordon Ramsay's daughter Tilly joins Season 19 Sara Davies joins 'Strictly Come Dancing' Season 19 'Strictly Come Dancing': Rhys Stephenson joins Season 19 What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'The Smurfs' CG-animated series coming to Nickelodeon in September
TV // 1 hour ago
'The Smurfs' CG-animated series coming to Nickelodeon in September
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- "The Smurfs" have a new home on Nickelodeon in the form of an upcoming CG-animated series that is coming to the network on Sept. 10 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.
'Colin in Black & White' photos feature Jaden Michael as young Colin Kaepernick
TV // 1 hour ago
'Colin in Black & White' photos feature Jaden Michael as young Colin Kaepernick
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- "Colin in Black & White," a new series exploring football star Colin Kaepernick's high school years, is coming to Netflix in October.
'Q-Force': LGBTQ spy team assembles in trailer for Netflix series
TV // 1 hour ago
'Q-Force': LGBTQ spy team assembles in trailer for Netflix series
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- "Q-Force," a new animated series featuring Sean Hayes, Wanda Sykes and David Harbour, is coming to Netflix in September.
'Grey's Anatomy': Kate Burton to reprise Meredith's mom in Season 18
TV // 3 hours ago
'Grey's Anatomy': Kate Burton to reprise Meredith's mom in Season 18
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Kate Burton will return as Ellis Grey, the late mother of Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), on the ABC series "Grey's Anatomy."
Tituss Burgess joins NBC's 'Annie Live!' as Rooster Hannigan
TV // 4 hours ago
Tituss Burgess joins NBC's 'Annie Live!' as Rooster Hannigan
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Tituss Burgess has joined the cast of NBC's upcoming "Annie Live!" special.
'Impeachment: ACS': Beanie Feldstein talks affair with president in new teaser
TV // 5 hours ago
'Impeachment: ACS': Beanie Feldstein talks affair with president in new teaser
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Beanie Feldstein stars as Monica Lewinsky and discusses the affair she is having with former President Bill Clinton in the new teaser trailer for "Impeachment: American Crime Story."
AEW 'Dynamite': Christian Cage earns title match, Chris Jericho survives
TV // 6 hours ago
AEW 'Dynamite': Christian Cage earns title match, Chris Jericho survives
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Christian Cage was granted a title match against AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho battled Wardlow for the chance to face MJF on AEW "Dynamite."
'Jeopardy!' taps Mike Richards as host, Mayim Bialik for new specials
TV // 1 day ago
'Jeopardy!' taps Mike Richards as host, Mayim Bialik for new specials
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Mike Richards will replace the late Alex Trebek as the permanent host of "Jeopardy!," with Mayim Bialik to host new primetime specials and a potential spinoff series.
'SpongeBob SquarePants' series gets 52 episode order across three shows
TV // 23 hours ago
'SpongeBob SquarePants' series gets 52 episode order across three shows
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Nickelodeon has given out a 52 episode order across its three "SpongeBob SquarePants" shows including the original series, new spinoff "The Patrick Star Show" and prequel "Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years."
'I Know What You Did Last Summer' series to premiere Oct. 15 on Amazon
TV // 1 day ago
'I Know What You Did Last Summer' series to premiere Oct. 15 on Amazon
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Amazon released four images with their announcement of the Oct. 15 premiere of the series "I Know What You Did Last Summer."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Jeopardy!' taps Mike Richards as host, Mayim Bialik for new specials
'Jeopardy!' taps Mike Richards as host, Mayim Bialik for new specials
Jennifer Hudson: Aretha Franklin's support got her through 'Respect'
Jennifer Hudson: Aretha Franklin's support got her through 'Respect'
Robert Plant, Alison Krauss to release new album in November
Robert Plant, Alison Krauss to release new album in November
Archie Panjabi: 'Departure' investigator seeks truth so survivors get closure
Archie Panjabi: 'Departure' investigator seeks truth so survivors get closure
Christina Ricci pregnant with second child
Christina Ricci pregnant with second child
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/