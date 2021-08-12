Trending
Advertisement
TV
Aug. 12, 2021 / 8:58 AM

Tituss Burgess joins NBC's 'Annie Live!' as Rooster Hannigan

By
Tituss Burgess will star in NBC's upcoming Annie Live! special. File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI
Tituss Burgess will star in NBC's upcoming "Annie Live!" special. File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Tituss Burgess has joined the cast of NBC's upcoming Annie Live! special.

Burgess, best known for portraying Titus Andromedon in Netflix's Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, will star as antagonist Rooster Hannigan in the musical.

Advertisement

Rooster Hannigan is the brother of the villainous Miss Hannigan , who runs the orphanage where the titular Annie lives. Taraji P. Henson will star as Miss Hannigan.

"I've always wanted to be a villain," Burgess said in a statement.

Co-stars include Nicole Scherzinger as Grace Farrell with Harry Connick Jr. as Daddy Warbucks. NBC has not announced a casting for Annie.

Annie Live! is based on the Broadway musical, which was inspired by Harold Gray's comic strip Little Orphan Annie. The show will mark NBC's first live musical special since airing Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert in 2018.

Lear deBessonet and Alex Rudzinski are directing the special with Chloe Productions producing.

Burgess also stars in Aretha Franklin biopic Respect and animated series Central Park.

Advertisement

Read More

Nicole Scherzinger to play Grace in NBC's 'Annie' musical Lil Jon, Lance Bass, Tituss Burgess to guest host 'Bachelor in Paradise' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Impeachment: ACS': Beanie Feldstein talks affair with president in new teaser
TV // 1 hour ago
'Impeachment: ACS': Beanie Feldstein talks affair with president in new teaser
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Beanie Feldstein stars as Monica Lewinsky and discusses the affair she is having with former President Bill Clinton in the new teaser trailer for "Impeachment: American Crime Story."
AEW 'Dynamite': Christian Cage earns title match, Chris Jericho survives
TV // 1 hour ago
AEW 'Dynamite': Christian Cage earns title match, Chris Jericho survives
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Christian Cage was granted a title match against AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho battled Wardlow for the chance to face MJF on AEW "Dynamite."
'Jeopardy!' taps Mike Richards as host, Mayim Bialik for new specials
TV // 19 hours ago
'Jeopardy!' taps Mike Richards as host, Mayim Bialik for new specials
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Mike Richards will replace the late Alex Trebek as the permanent host of "Jeopardy!," with Mayim Bialik to host new primetime specials and a potential spinoff series.
'SpongeBob SquarePants' series gets 52 episode order across three shows
TV // 19 hours ago
'SpongeBob SquarePants' series gets 52 episode order across three shows
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Nickelodeon has given out a 52 episode order across its three "SpongeBob SquarePants" shows including the original series, new spinoff "The Patrick Star Show" and prequel "Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years."
'I Know What You Did Last Summer' series to premiere Oct. 15 on Amazon
TV // 19 hours ago
'I Know What You Did Last Summer' series to premiere Oct. 15 on Amazon
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Amazon released four images with their announcement of the Oct. 15 premiere of the series "I Know What You Did Last Summer."
Nate Burleson to co-host 'CBS This Morning,' will continue CBS Sports role
TV // 20 hours ago
Nate Burleson to co-host 'CBS This Morning,' will continue CBS Sports role
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Nate Burleson has been named a co-host of "CBS This Morning" and will be joining Gayle King and Tony Dokoupil on the morning news show starting in September.
'Clickbait' trailer asks if Adrian Grenier's character is victim or villain
TV // 21 hours ago
'Clickbait' trailer asks if Adrian Grenier's character is victim or villain
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- "Clickbait," a new drama series starring Adrian Grenier, Betty Gabriel and Zoe Kazan, is coming to Netflix.
'Strictly Come Dancing': Gordon Ramsay's daughter Tilly joins Season 19
TV // 22 hours ago
'Strictly Come Dancing': Gordon Ramsay's daughter Tilly joins Season 19
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Tilly Ramsay and actor Greg Wise will compete on the BBC One series "Strictly Come Dancing."
'The White Lotus': HBO renews satire series for Season 2
TV // 23 hours ago
'The White Lotus': HBO renews satire series for Season 2
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- "The White Lotus," a comedy-drama series created by Mike White, will return for a second season on HBO with a new cast.
Barbra Streisand details early stage names she struck down on 'Tonight Show'
TV // 1 day ago
Barbra Streisand details early stage names she struck down on 'Tonight Show'
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Barbra Streisand discussed early stage names she was given at the start of her career while appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Archie Panjabi: 'Departure' investigator seeks truth so survivors get closure
Archie Panjabi: 'Departure' investigator seeks truth so survivors get closure
Stevie Nicks cancels 2021 shows due to COVID-19 concerns
Stevie Nicks cancels 2021 shows due to COVID-19 concerns
'Jeopardy!' taps Mike Richards as host, Mayim Bialik for new specials
'Jeopardy!' taps Mike Richards as host, Mayim Bialik for new specials
Christina Ricci pregnant with second child
Christina Ricci pregnant with second child
Duane 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Chapman to marry in September
Duane 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Chapman to marry in September
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/