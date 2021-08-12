'The Smurfs' CG-animated series coming to Nickelodeon in September

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The Smurfs have a new home on Nickelodeon in the form of an upcoming CG-animated series that is coming to the network on Sept. 10 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

The classic cartoon characters embark on a new series of adventures while avoiding the villainous Gargamel in a newly released trailer for the series.

David Freeman voices Papa Smurf with Berangere McNeese as Smurfette, Lenny Mark Irons as Gargamel, Youssef El Kaoukibi as Brainy and Catherine Hershey as Willow.

Willow is the matriarch of a new tribe of female Smurfs who will be featured in the series.

The new show marks the Smurfs' return to television for the first time in nearly 40 years.

New episodes of The Smurfs will air Friday nights on Nickelodeon and will premiere internationally in the fall.