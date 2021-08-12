'Lord of the Rings' moves to U.K. for Season 2

Amazon Studios released this first-look image of its "Lord of the Rings" series. Photo courtesy of Amazon Studios

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Amazon Studios announced Thursday that it would film Season 2 of its Lord of the Rings series in the U.K. Amazon expects to resume production in 2022.

Season 1 of Lord of the Rings filmed in New Zealand, where Peter Jackson filmed the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit films. Season 1 wrapped on Aug. 3.

That's a wrap! Thank you to our amazing cast and crew and to New Zealand for being the incredible place we have been privileged to call home as we bring the Second Age and Middle-earth to life. #LOTRonPrime (1/8)— The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) August 3, 2021

After wrapping Season 1, Amazon set a premiere date for Sept. 2, 2022 after which episodes will air weekly. The first image from production shows a vista of Middle-earth and a distant figure.

Amazon added that post-production on Season 1 will continue in New Zealand. Amazon expects post-production to last through June 2022, while production begins in the U.K. concurrently.

The announcement affirms Amazon's commitment to investing in studio space in the U.K.

The Lord of the Rings series is set in the Second Age, thousands of years prior to J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings stories. J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay are the show runners.

Cast members include Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman and Sara Zwangobani.