Aug. 12, 2021 / 10:24 AM

'Grey's Anatomy': Kate Burton to reprise Meredith's mom in Season 18

By
Kate Burton will return as Ellis Grey, the late mother of Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), on the ABC series Grey's Anatomy. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Kate Burton will return as Ellis Grey, the late mother of Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), on the ABC series "Grey's Anatomy." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Kate Burton is returning to Grey's Anatomy.

Entertainment Tonight reported Wednesday that Burton will reprise Ellis Grey, the late mother of Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), in Season 18.

Deadline said Burton will appear in multiple episodes, beginning with the Season 18 premiere. Burton last appeared as Ellis in the Season 15 episode "Blood and Water," which aired in 2019.

Ellis, a former surgeon who was struggling with Alzheimer's disease before her death, died in Season 3.

It is unknown how Ellis will be reintroduced, although Season 17 featured a dream beach motif that saw Meredith reunite with dead characters from the show, including Derek, George, Mark and Meredith's sister Lexie, as she battled COVID-19.

The Grey's Anatomy official Twitter account confirmed Burton's return.

"Dr. ELLIS GREY??! THIS FALL?! #GreysAnatomy," the post reads.

Season 18 premieres Sept. 30 at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.

Burton is also known for playing Sally Langston on the ABC series Scandal.

