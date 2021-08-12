Trending
Advertisement
TV
Aug. 12, 2021 / 8:03 AM

'Impeachment: ACS': Beanie Feldstein talks affair with president in new teaser

By
Beanie Feldstein stars in the new teaser for Impeachment: American Crime Story alongside Sarah Paulson. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Beanie Feldstein stars in the new teaser for "Impeachment: American Crime Story" alongside Sarah Paulson. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Beanie Feldstein stars as Monica Lewinsky and discusses the affair she is having with former President Bill Clinton in the new teaser trailer for Impeachment: American Crime Story.

Feldstein is walking across a hallway to meet with Sarah Paulson's Linda Tripp, who was credited with helping to expose the affair, in the clip.

Advertisement

"The president kissed me," Feldstein's Lewinsky says before noting that she is in love with him.

"The blue dress, it would be smart to keep that, uncleaned, in your possession," Paulson's Tripp replies.

Impeachment: American Crime Story will explore Bill Clinton's impeachment trial and the Lewinsky scandal that took place between 1998 and 1999. The miniseries is based on author Jeffrey Toobin's book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President.

Co-stars include Clive Owen as Bill Clinton, Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton, Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones, Billy Eichner as Matt Drudge and Cobie Smulders, who is stepping in for Betty Gilpin as Ann Coulter.

Advertisement

The miniseries will premiere Sept. 7 on FX.

Read More

'Impeachment: American Crime Story' heading to FX on September 7 'Impeachment: ACS' teaser: Beanie Feldstein delivers gift as Monica Lewinsky What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Tituss Burgess joins NBC's 'Annie Live!' as Rooster Hannigan
TV // 16 minutes ago
Tituss Burgess joins NBC's 'Annie Live!' as Rooster Hannigan
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Tituss Burgess has joined the cast of NBC's upcoming "Annie Live!" special.
AEW 'Dynamite': Christian Cage earns title match, Chris Jericho survives
TV // 1 hour ago
AEW 'Dynamite': Christian Cage earns title match, Chris Jericho survives
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Christian Cage was granted a title match against AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho battled Wardlow for the chance to face MJF on AEW "Dynamite."
'Jeopardy!' taps Mike Richards as host, Mayim Bialik for new specials
TV // 19 hours ago
'Jeopardy!' taps Mike Richards as host, Mayim Bialik for new specials
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Mike Richards will replace the late Alex Trebek as the permanent host of "Jeopardy!," with Mayim Bialik to host new primetime specials and a potential spinoff series.
'SpongeBob SquarePants' series gets 52 episode order across three shows
TV // 19 hours ago
'SpongeBob SquarePants' series gets 52 episode order across three shows
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Nickelodeon has given out a 52 episode order across its three "SpongeBob SquarePants" shows including the original series, new spinoff "The Patrick Star Show" and prequel "Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years."
'I Know What You Did Last Summer' series to premiere Oct. 15 on Amazon
TV // 19 hours ago
'I Know What You Did Last Summer' series to premiere Oct. 15 on Amazon
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Amazon released four images with their announcement of the Oct. 15 premiere of the series "I Know What You Did Last Summer."
Nate Burleson to co-host 'CBS This Morning,' will continue CBS Sports role
TV // 20 hours ago
Nate Burleson to co-host 'CBS This Morning,' will continue CBS Sports role
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Nate Burleson has been named a co-host of "CBS This Morning" and will be joining Gayle King and Tony Dokoupil on the morning news show starting in September.
'Clickbait' trailer asks if Adrian Grenier's character is victim or villain
TV // 21 hours ago
'Clickbait' trailer asks if Adrian Grenier's character is victim or villain
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- "Clickbait," a new drama series starring Adrian Grenier, Betty Gabriel and Zoe Kazan, is coming to Netflix.
'Strictly Come Dancing': Gordon Ramsay's daughter Tilly joins Season 19
TV // 22 hours ago
'Strictly Come Dancing': Gordon Ramsay's daughter Tilly joins Season 19
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Tilly Ramsay and actor Greg Wise will compete on the BBC One series "Strictly Come Dancing."
'The White Lotus': HBO renews satire series for Season 2
TV // 23 hours ago
'The White Lotus': HBO renews satire series for Season 2
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- "The White Lotus," a comedy-drama series created by Mike White, will return for a second season on HBO with a new cast.
Barbra Streisand details early stage names she struck down on 'Tonight Show'
TV // 1 day ago
Barbra Streisand details early stage names she struck down on 'Tonight Show'
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Barbra Streisand discussed early stage names she was given at the start of her career while appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Archie Panjabi: 'Departure' investigator seeks truth so survivors get closure
Archie Panjabi: 'Departure' investigator seeks truth so survivors get closure
Stevie Nicks cancels 2021 shows due to COVID-19 concerns
Stevie Nicks cancels 2021 shows due to COVID-19 concerns
'Jeopardy!' taps Mike Richards as host, Mayim Bialik for new specials
'Jeopardy!' taps Mike Richards as host, Mayim Bialik for new specials
Christina Ricci pregnant with second child
Christina Ricci pregnant with second child
Duane 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Chapman to marry in September
Duane 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Chapman to marry in September
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/