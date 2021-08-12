'Impeachment: ACS': Beanie Feldstein talks affair with president in new teaser

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Beanie Feldstein stars as Monica Lewinsky and discusses the affair she is having with former President Bill Clinton in the new teaser trailer for Impeachment: American Crime Story.

Feldstein is walking across a hallway to meet with Sarah Paulson's Linda Tripp, who was credited with helping to expose the affair, in the clip.

"The president kissed me," Feldstein's Lewinsky says before noting that she is in love with him.

"The blue dress, it would be smart to keep that, uncleaned, in your possession," Paulson's Tripp replies.

Impeachment: American Crime Story will explore Bill Clinton's impeachment trial and the Lewinsky scandal that took place between 1998 and 1999. The miniseries is based on author Jeffrey Toobin's book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President.

Co-stars include Clive Owen as Bill Clinton, Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton, Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones, Billy Eichner as Matt Drudge and Cobie Smulders, who is stepping in for Betty Gilpin as Ann Coulter.

The miniseries will premiere Sept. 7 on FX.