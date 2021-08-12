'Gossip Girl' returns November on HBO Max

Zoya (Whitney Peak) is worried about her secrets coming out. Photo courtesy of HBO Max

Evan Mock and Emily Alyn Lynd check the latest on Gossip Girl's social media. Photo courtesy of HBO Max

Whitney Peak (L-R), Eli Brown and Lynne Renee return for part 2 of "Gossip Girl." Photo courtesy of HBO Max

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- HBO Max announced the return date for Gossip Girl on Thursday. Part 2 of the first season will premiere in November.

The second half of the season will include six episodes. Gossip Girl premiered July 8 on HBO Max.

Joshua Safran, a writer for the original Gossip Girl, developed the new series for HBO Max. The original, created by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, aired from 2007-2012 on The CW.

Gossip Girl follows the drama of teenagers at a boarding school chronicled by an anonymous blogger who calls herself Gossip Girl. In the HBO Max series, Gossip Girl resurfaces on social media nine years after the website went dark. Kristen Bell reprises her role as the voice of Gossip Girl.

The July 8 launch was HBO Max's best original series launch of 2021, according to an HBO Max press release. The streaming service launched May 27, 2020.

The series was based on Cecily von Ziegesar's series of novels. The HBO Max incarnation stars Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak and Savannah Lee Smith with Todd Almond, Adam Chanler-Berat, Johnathan Fernandez and Jason Gotay as new characters.