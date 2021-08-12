'Colin in Black & White' photos feature Jaden Michael as young Colin Kaepernick

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Colin in Black & White.

The streaming service shared first-look photos for the six-part limited series Thursday.

Colin in Black & White explores football star Colin Kaepernick's formative high school years and how his upbringing and early experiences led him to become an activist. Kaepernick, a biracial adoptee, grew up in a White family.

Kaepernick played football for the San Francisco 49ers for six seasons. He has been a free agent since 2017, following controversy over him kneeling during the national anthem at NFL games as a protest against police violence.

Kaepernick, 33, narrates the new series, while Jaden Michael plays a young Kaepernick. Nick Offerman and Mary-Louise Parker portray Kaepernick's parents, Rick and Teresa.

You don't know Kaepernick until you know Colin. Here's your very first look at COLIN IN BLACK & WHITE, the series from @kaepernick7 and @ava coming October 29 to Netflix. pic.twitter.com/nILTOJuIzD— Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) August 12, 2021

Colin in Black and White is written by Michael Starrbury. Ava DuVernay serves as a director and executive producer on the series.

"I'm excited to share this first peek into a project I co-created with the incomparable Ava DuVernay over the past couple of years," Kaepernick said in a statement. "I look forward to the world meeting the incredible Jaden Michael, a young actor who plays me during my high school years, just a kid growing up in Turlock, California, who wanted to play ball."

Colin in Black & White premieres Oct. 29 on Netflix.