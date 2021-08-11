'The White Lotus': HBO renews satire series for Season 2

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- The White Lotus will return for a second season on HBO.

The network confirmed Tuesday that the satire comedy-drama series was renewed for Season 2.

The White Lotus is created, written and directed by Mike White. The first season stars Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Fred Hechinger, Jack Lacy and Molly Shannon.

Season 1 takes place at an exclusive resort in Hawaii. The series follows the resort's staff and guests as "a darker complexity emerges" in the people and their idyllic surroundings.

Season 2 will follow a new group of vacationers as they travel to another White Lotus property and settle in temporarily amongst its inhabitants.

"Mike has once again delivered a quintessential HBO show, and it's the talk of the town," HBO programming EVP Francesca Orsi said. "We were thrilled to hear where he wanted to go next, after closing this epic chapter in Hawaii, and can't wait to keep following him wherever he takes us."

Season 1 premiered in July and will have its season finale Sunday. The show currently ranks No. 1 among all series on HBO Max.

White previously co-created the HBO series Enlightened.