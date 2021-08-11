Trending
Aug. 11, 2021 / 7:22 AM

WWE 'NXT': Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly set stage for TakeOver battle

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Bitter rivals Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly picked the stipulations for their upcoming 2-out-of-3 Falls Match on WWE NXT.

Cole and O'Reilly, who used to be partners as part of The Undisputed Era, will attempt to finally settle their differences at NXT TakeOver 36 on Aug. 22. A 2-out-of-3 Falls Match will include at least two consecutive bouts with a third happening if the score is tied between Cole and O'Reilly.

NXT general manager William Regal presided over Cole and O'Reilly's meeting on Wednesday and said he would decide the third bout himself if it's needed. Regal was surrounded by a security team to try and keep the peace.

O'Reilly said he would rip Cole's head off right now but that he has respect for Regal. The grappler said for the first bout he wants to face Cole in a normal wrestling match.

Cole said the second bout needs to be a Street Fight and said O'Reilly is a footnote in his career. Cole tried to provoke O'Reilly into hitting him and pushed his rival, which ignited a frenzied brawl.

Regal's security team separated Cole and O'Reilly as Regal announced that the third bout in the 2-out-of-3 Falls Match will be a Steel Cage Match.

Also on NXT, Dakota Kai battled the undefeated Sarray two weeks after she betrayed and assaulted her former friend and tag team partner, NXT Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez.

Sarray was originally set to face Ember Moon, who was deemed unable to compete by the NXT medical staff.

Kai landed a Kaio Kick in the corner against Sarray, which was enough to earn the three count. Kai started to celebrate her victory and got ready to hit Sarray with a second kick when Gonzalez suddenly ran into the ring and chased Kai out of the arena.

Gonzalez got on the microphone and said Kai will never be her or NXT Women's Champion. Gonzalez and Kai collide for the title at TakeOver 36.

Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis went on their first date together, despite the objection of Johnny Gargano and his wife Candice LeRae. Gargano and LeRae run The Way, a group Hartwell belongs to.

The mysterious and creepy Lumis brought flowers and was told by Gargano to bring Hartwell home by 10 p.m. Gargano noted to LeRae that he is GPS tracking Hartwell and followed them to their resturant.

Gargano dressed up as the waiter and brought the two lovebirds a cake for desert. Hartwell saw right through Gargano's disguise. Gargano then tried to take the cake away and during a tussle with Hartwell, accidentally mushed the desert into Lumis' face.

Hartwell made the best of the situation and went in to give Lumis a kiss.

Other moments from NXT included LA Knight defeating Andre Chase; Gigi Dolin defeating Amari Miller; Odyssey Jones defeating Trey Baxter as part of the NXT Breakout Tournament; Boa defeating Drake Maverick; and Pete Dunne defeating Ilja Dragunov with help from NXT U.K. Champion Walter.

The Million Dollar Man Ted DiBiase returned and bet that Cameron Grimes, who has been forced to become Knight's butler, can defeat Knight at TakeOver 36 for the Million Dollar Championship. If Grimes loses, DiBiase will have to become Knight's new butler.

