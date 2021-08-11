Trending
Advertisement
TV
Aug. 11, 2021 / 11:11 AM

'Strictly Come Dancing': Gordon Ramsay's daughter Tilly joins Season 19

By

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Tilly Ramsay has joined the cast of Strictly Come Dancing Season 19.

The BBC announced Wednesday that Ramsay, 19, will compete in the new season of the reality dance competition series.

Advertisement

Ramsay is the daughter of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay. She is a chef who hosted the CBBC series Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch and has appeared as a guest on Master Chef Junior.

"I'm so excited and grateful to be joining the Strictly family! I'm always up for fun new challenges and this will be my biggest adventure yet," Ramsay said in a statement.

"I'm going to put my heart and soul into this and can't wait to get my dancing shoes and show my Dad how it's really done," she added. "Bring on the glitz, glamour and sequins!"

In addition, Greg Wise has joined Season 19 as a contestant.

Wise is an actor known for playing John Willoughby in Sense and Sensibility and Lord Louis Mountbatten on The Crown. He won the celebrity version of The Great British Bake Off in 2019.

"My beautiful sister was a huge disco queen. She left our world almost exactly give years ago in a glitter ball coffin. This is for her. My gorgeous Diva sis, who would have been insane with excitement that her little bro was doing this.

Advertisement

"I will channel her, as her bro can't dance -- but I'm thrilled to be dipping my toes, knees, hips and arms into this wonderful world, and hope to make her proud, and obviously make her laugh..." he added.

Season 19 will also feature Sara Davies, Rhys Stephenson, John Whaite, Tom Fletcher, Robert Webb and AJ Odudu. Whaite will be part of the show's first all-male partnership.

Read More

Sara Davies joins 'Strictly Come Dancing' Season 19 'Strictly Come Dancing': Rhys Stephenson joins Season 19 'Strictly Come Dancing': John Whaite joins first all-male team What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Clickbait' trailer asks if Nick Grenier's character is victim or villain
TV // 10 minutes ago
'Clickbait' trailer asks if Nick Grenier's character is victim or villain
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- "Clickbait," a new drama series starring Adrian Grenier, Betty Gabriel and Zoe Kazan, is coming to Netflix.
'The White Lotus': HBO renews satire series for Season 2
TV // 1 hour ago
'The White Lotus': HBO renews satire series for Season 2
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- "The White Lotus," a comedy-drama series created by Mike White, will return for a second season on HBO with a new cast.
Barbra Streisand details early stage names she struck down on 'Tonight Show'
TV // 3 hours ago
Barbra Streisand details early stage names she struck down on 'Tonight Show'
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Barbra Streisand discussed early stage names she was given at the start of her career while appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
WWE 'NXT': Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly set stage for TakeOver battle
TV // 4 hours ago
WWE 'NXT': Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly set stage for TakeOver battle
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Bitter rivals Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly picked the stipulations for their upcoming 2-out-of-3 Falls Match on "WWE NXT."
Archie Panjabi: 'Departure' investigator seeks truth so survivors get closure
TV // 8 hours ago
Archie Panjabi: 'Departure' investigator seeks truth so survivors get closure
NEW YORK, Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Archie Panjabi said what she learns while playing an accident investigator on the Peacock drama "Departure" has been more comforting than disturbing.
'Lucifer' is hesitant to take the throne in new trailer for final season
TV // 21 hours ago
'Lucifer' is hesitant to take the throne in new trailer for final season
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Tom Ellis isn't quite ready to take the throne and become God in the new trailer for the sixth and final season of "Lucifer."
'How I Met Your Father': Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley join Hulu spinoff
TV // 22 hours ago
'How I Met Your Father': Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley join Hulu spinoff
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran and Suraj Sharma have joined the cast of Hulu's upcoming "How I Met Your Mother" spinoff, titled "How I Met Your Father."
'Wednesday': Catherine Zeta-Jones to play Morticia Addams in Netflix series
TV // 23 hours ago
'Wednesday': Catherine Zeta-Jones to play Morticia Addams in Netflix series
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Catherine Zeta-Jones will join Jenna Ortega and Luis Guzmán in a new series centering on "The Addams Family" character Wednesday Addams.
Judith Light joins cast of Starz's 'Shining Vale'
TV // 23 hours ago
Judith Light joins cast of Starz's 'Shining Vale'
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Judith Light has joined the cast of Starz's new horror comedy series "Shining Vale" starring Courteney Cox.
Billie Eilish on directing videos: 'Best way to go about it is to just do it yourself'
TV // 1 day ago
Billie Eilish on directing videos: 'Best way to go about it is to just do it yourself'
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Billie Eilish discussed directing her own music videos and her latest album "Happier Than Ever" while appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Lucifer' is hesitant to take the throne in new trailer for final season
'Lucifer' is hesitant to take the throne in new trailer for final season
Archie Panjabi: 'Departure' investigator seeks truth so survivors get closure
Archie Panjabi: 'Departure' investigator seeks truth so survivors get closure
Alex Cord, actor and 'Airwolf' star, dead at 88
Alex Cord, actor and 'Airwolf' star, dead at 88
'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 7 trailer shows Becca Kufrin on date
'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 7 trailer shows Becca Kufrin on date
Stevie Nicks cancels 2021 shows due to COVID-19 concerns
Stevie Nicks cancels 2021 shows due to COVID-19 concerns
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/