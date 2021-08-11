'Strictly Come Dancing': Gordon Ramsay's daughter Tilly joins Season 19

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Tilly Ramsay has joined the cast of Strictly Come Dancing Season 19.

The BBC announced Wednesday that Ramsay, 19, will compete in the new season of the reality dance competition series.

Ramsay is the daughter of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay. She is a chef who hosted the CBBC series Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch and has appeared as a guest on Master Chef Junior.

"I'm so excited and grateful to be joining the Strictly family! I'm always up for fun new challenges and this will be my biggest adventure yet," Ramsay said in a statement.

"I'm going to put my heart and soul into this and can't wait to get my dancing shoes and show my Dad how it's really done," she added. "Bring on the glitz, glamour and sequins!"

In addition, Greg Wise has joined Season 19 as a contestant.

Wise is an actor known for playing John Willoughby in Sense and Sensibility and Lord Louis Mountbatten on The Crown. He won the celebrity version of The Great British Bake Off in 2019.

"My beautiful sister was a huge disco queen. She left our world almost exactly give years ago in a glitter ball coffin. This is for her. My gorgeous Diva sis, who would have been insane with excitement that her little bro was doing this.

"I will channel her, as her bro can't dance -- but I'm thrilled to be dipping my toes, knees, hips and arms into this wonderful world, and hope to make her proud, and obviously make her laugh..." he added.

Season 19 will also feature Sara Davies, Rhys Stephenson, John Whaite, Tom Fletcher, Robert Webb and AJ Odudu. Whaite will be part of the show's first all-male partnership.