Aug. 11, 2021 / 1:54 PM

'SpongeBob SquarePants' series gets 52 episode order across three shows

By
Nickelodeon has ordered over 50 new episodes across its three SpongeBob SquarePants shows. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Nickelodeon has ordered over 50 new episodes across its three "SpongeBob SquarePants" shows. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Nickelodeon has given out a 52 episode order across its three SpongeBob SquarePants shows including the original series, new spinoff The Patrick Star Show and prequel Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years.

The order includes 13 addiotnal episodes of The Patrick Star Show, 13 additional episodes of SpongeBob SquarePants Season 13 and 13 additional episodes of Kamp Koral, with the prequel also being renewed for a 13-episode second season.

"SpongeBob is the centerpiece of our franchise strategy to expand the worlds of our characters and grow our global reach even further. It's a property that wins on every platform because the richness of the characters and the comedy intrinsic to the storytelling continue to appeal to so many fans around the world," Ramsey Naito, President of Nickelodeon Animation said in a statement.

The SpongeBob Squarepants franchise airs across Nickelodeon and streaming service Paramount+.

The Patrick Star Show, which launched on Nickelodeon July, follows Patrick Star (Bill Fagerbakke) as he lives at home with his family where he produces his own variety show for the neighborhood.

Kamp Koral, which came to Paramount+ in March, follows a younger SpongeBob (Tom Kenny) and his friends at a summer camp together.

Nickelodeon pulls two 'SpongeBob SquarePants' episodes Nickelodeon announces SpongeBob spinoff 'The Patrick Star Show' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

