Nate Burleson to co-host 'CBS This Morning,' will continue CBS Sports role

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Nate Burleson has been named a co-host of CBS This Morning and will be joining Gayle King and Tony Dokoupil on the morning news show starting in September.

Burleson will continue to appear as an analyst on CBS Sports' The NFL Today and make several appearances on Nickelodeon, CBS announced on Wednesday.

The former football star will also continue to appear on the NFL Network on shows NFL GameDay, NFL Total Access and during major events.

Burleson joined The NFL Today in 2017 alongside James Brown, Phil Simms, Bill Cowher and Boomer Esiason. He made his debut on Nickelodeon this year during a kids-themed broadcast of NFL Wild Card Game.

The 39-year-old, who previously played as a wide receiver for the Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions, was a guest host on CBS This Morning in May and June.

Anthony Mason will be stepping away from his role as co-host on CBS This Morning and will focus on reporting stories about culture.

"I am absolutely thrilled to be joining the incredibly talented team at CBS This Morning. This is an extraordinary opportunity, and I look forward to the challenge of upholding the standard set by the legends who came before me," Burleson said in a statement.

"Life is about being ready for the right opportunities, and I have been preparing for this moment since my first day on television. having a chance to inform, enhance or simpley brighten up the morning for our viewers is an honor. The sport of football and I will always be inextricably intertwined. I feel so fortunate to join CTM while continuing to play a role at the NFL Network, and of course, spending Sundays with the team on The NFL Today," he continued.