Aug. 11, 2021 / 1:20 PM / Updated at 2:17 PM

'Jeopardy!' taps Mike Richards as host, Mayim Bialik for new specials

By
Mayim Bialik will host new Jeopardy! primetime specials. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Mayim Bialik will host new "Jeopardy!" primetime specials. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Mike Richards has been named the new host of the long-running game show Jeopardy!

NBC News reported Wednesday that Richards will replace the late Alex Trebek as permanent host of the daily syndicated series.

Richards is a producer and television personality who serves as an executive producer on Jeopardy!. He guest hosted the show earlier this year following Trebek's death.

Variety said Richards will continue to executive produce Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune.

In addition, Deadline confirmed Mayim Bialik will host new Jeopardy! primetime specials, including the Jeopardy! National College Championship, and a potential spinoff series.

Bialik is an actress known for playing Amy on The Big Bang Theory. She guest hosted Jeopardy! in June.

"We are thrilled to begin the next chapter of America's Favorite Quiz Show with Mike hosting our daily show and Mayim hosting new version of Jeopardy!," Sony Pictures chairman of global television studios and corporate development Ravi Ahuja said.

"We took this decision incredibly seriously," he added. "A tremendous amount of work and deliberation has gone into it, perhaps more than has ever gone into the selection of hosts for a show -- deservedly so because it's Jeopardy! and we are following the incomparable Alex Trebek."

Trebek died at age 80 in November following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

