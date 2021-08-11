Trending
Aug. 11, 2021 / 11:35 AM

'Clickbait' trailer asks if Nick Grenier's character is victim or villain

By
Adrian Grenier stars in the new drama series Clickbait. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Adrian Grenier stars in the new drama series "Clickbait." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Clickbait.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the drama series Wednesday featuring Adrian Grenier as Nick Brewer, a loving husband, father and brother who goes missing.

The preview shows Nick's sister, Pia (Kazan) and wife, Sophie (Gabriel), desperately search for Nick after he is taken hostage. The pair uncover secrets after Nick's captor releases videos of Nick alleging that he was abusive and killed a woman.

Clickbait "explores the ways in which our most dangerous and uncontrolled impulses are fueled in the age of social media, revealing the ever-widening fractures we find between our virtual and real-life personas," according to an official description.

The series is created by Tony Ayres (The Slap) and Christian White, with Ayres also serving as showrunner and executive producer. Brad Anderson directed the show.

Netflix released a teaser trailer for the series in July.

Clickbait premieres Aug. 25 on Netflix.

Grenier is known for playing Nate in The Devil Wears Prada and Vincent Chase on Entourage.

