Barbra Streisand details early stage names she struck down on 'Tonight Show'

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Barbra Streisand discussed early stage names she was given at the start of her career while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Fallon asked the singer about stage names on Tuesday after pointing out that her latest album Release Me 2 only has her last name on the cover.

"People wanted me to be called Barbra Sands. I thought, 'What? No.' Streisand is my name. I don't want to change it," the music legend said.

"For my first record they wanted me to call it Sweet and Saucy Streisand. I am neither too sweet nor too saucy," Streisand continued.

Release Me 2, which was recently released, features rare and previously unreleased songs by Streisand.

Kermit the Frog of Muppets fame makes a guest appearance on song "Rainbow Connection," a track that was originally meant for her 1979 album Wet.

"So it was really done for my Wet album and yet it was too, the Wet album was more romantic songs, more sexy. And it wasn't right for Kermit until now," Streisand said.