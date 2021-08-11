Trending
Advertisement
TV
Aug. 11, 2021 / 1:17 PM

'I Know What You Did Last Summer' series to premiere Oct. 15 on Amazon

By
Someone knows Madison Iseman's secret. Photo courtesy of Amazon Studios
Someone knows Madison Iseman's secret. Photo courtesy of Amazon Studios

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Amazon announced the premiere date and cast for its I Know What You Did Last Summer series, along with the first images. I Know What You Did Last Summer premieres Oct. 15.

Previously, Amazon narrowed down the premiere to the month of October in a Comic-Con announcement. The first four episodes will premiere Oct. 15, with four more episodes premiering weekly until Nov. 12.

Advertisement

Madison Iseman, Bill Heck, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck, and Brooke Bloom star as teenagers who kill a pedestrian in a hit and run accident. One year later, a mysterious killer stalks them with the note, "I know what you did last summer."

Photos show Iseman encountering the message on a bathroom mirror in one picture, and gasping at something she sees in another. Another photo shows the scene of the automobile accident a fourth shows Tju and Iseman dancing together.

James Wan's Atomic Monster production company produces I Know What You Did Last Summer in partnership with Original Film, Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios.

The series is based on Lois Duncan's 1973 novel. The novel was adapted into a 1997 film starring Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe and Freddie Prinze, Jr. The film spawned two sequels, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer and I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer.

Advertisement

Read More

James Wan's 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' series premieres October No Season 2 for 'Panic' at Amazon Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' series to premiere on September 2, 2022

Latest Headlines

'Jeopardy!' taps Mike Richards as host, Mayim Bialik for new specials
TV // 1 hour ago
'Jeopardy!' taps Mike Richards as host, Mayim Bialik for new specials
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Mike Richards will replace the late Alex Trebek as the permanent host of "Jeopardy!," with Mayim Bialik to host new primetime specials and a potential spinoff series.
'SpongeBob SquarePants' series gets 52 episode order across three shows
TV // 54 minutes ago
'SpongeBob SquarePants' series gets 52 episode order across three shows
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Nickelodeon has given out a 52 episode order across its three "SpongeBob SquarePants" shows including the original series, new spinoff "The Patrick Star Show" and prequel "Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years."
Nate Burleson to co-host 'CBS This Morning,' will continue CBS Sports role
TV // 2 hours ago
Nate Burleson to co-host 'CBS This Morning,' will continue CBS Sports role
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Nate Burleson has been named a co-host of "CBS This Morning" and will be joining Gayle King and Tony Dokoupil on the morning news show starting in September.
'Clickbait' trailer asks if Adrian Grenier's character is victim or villain
TV // 3 hours ago
'Clickbait' trailer asks if Adrian Grenier's character is victim or villain
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- "Clickbait," a new drama series starring Adrian Grenier, Betty Gabriel and Zoe Kazan, is coming to Netflix.
'Strictly Come Dancing': Gordon Ramsay's daughter Tilly joins Season 19
TV // 3 hours ago
'Strictly Come Dancing': Gordon Ramsay's daughter Tilly joins Season 19
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Tilly Ramsay and actor Greg Wise will compete on the BBC One series "Strictly Come Dancing."
'The White Lotus': HBO renews satire series for Season 2
TV // 4 hours ago
'The White Lotus': HBO renews satire series for Season 2
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- "The White Lotus," a comedy-drama series created by Mike White, will return for a second season on HBO with a new cast.
Barbra Streisand details early stage names she struck down on 'Tonight Show'
TV // 6 hours ago
Barbra Streisand details early stage names she struck down on 'Tonight Show'
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Barbra Streisand discussed early stage names she was given at the start of her career while appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
WWE 'NXT': Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly set stage for TakeOver battle
TV // 7 hours ago
WWE 'NXT': Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly set stage for TakeOver battle
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Bitter rivals Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly picked the stipulations for their upcoming 2-out-of-3 Falls Match on "WWE NXT."
Archie Panjabi: 'Departure' investigator seeks truth so survivors get closure
TV // 11 hours ago
Archie Panjabi: 'Departure' investigator seeks truth so survivors get closure
NEW YORK, Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Archie Panjabi said what she learns while playing an accident investigator on the Peacock drama "Departure" has been more comforting than disturbing.
'Lucifer' is hesitant to take the throne in new trailer for final season
TV // 1 day ago
'Lucifer' is hesitant to take the throne in new trailer for final season
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Tom Ellis isn't quite ready to take the throne and become God in the new trailer for the sixth and final season of "Lucifer."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Archie Panjabi: 'Departure' investigator seeks truth so survivors get closure
Archie Panjabi: 'Departure' investigator seeks truth so survivors get closure
'Lucifer' is hesitant to take the throne in new trailer for final season
'Lucifer' is hesitant to take the throne in new trailer for final season
Stevie Nicks cancels 2021 shows due to COVID-19 concerns
Stevie Nicks cancels 2021 shows due to COVID-19 concerns
Alex Cord, actor and 'Airwolf' star, dead at 88
Alex Cord, actor and 'Airwolf' star, dead at 88
Duane 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Chapman to marry in September
Duane 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Chapman to marry in September
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/