Aug. 10, 2021 / 9:15 AM

Stephen King names Top 5 stories he has written on 'Late Show'

By
Stephen King discussed his favorite stories he has written on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Stephen King listed his top five favorite stories that he has written over his career while appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

"My favorite short story would be called Survivor Type, which was about a physician who gets stranded on a little island and he's smuggling heroin. He's starving so he eats himself piece by piece," King said on Monday for his first answer.

"That is family friendly. That could be a Disney cartoon," he joked about the plot to Survivor Type.

The author went on to name Misery, Lisey's Story, The Stand and The Body, which was adapted into the film Stand By Me.

Lisey's Story was recently turned into an Apple TV+ series starring Julianne Moore and Clive Owen. King also mentioned his newly released novel Billy Summers as one of his favorites.

Colbert mentioned a line from Billy Summers about the difficulty of writing a novel and how many go left unfinished. King said he once struggled with how to continue The Stand after getting halfway through the story.

"The book stayed on a shelf for about three weeks while I just went for long walks and tried to figure out what to do with the story," Kings said before noting that he thought maybe the book would never be finished.

"Then I remembered something that Raymond Chandler said. He said, 'When you don't know what to do next, bring on the man with the gun.' I thought well, what if somebody blows up about half of these troublesome people. I can deal with the ones that are left and that's what I did," he continued.

