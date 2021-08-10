Trending
Aug. 10, 2021 / 2:01 PM

'Lucifer' is hesitant to take the throne in new trailer for final season

Tom Ellis stars in the new trailer for Lucifer Season 6. Photo by Nina Prommer/EPA-EFE
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Tom Ellis isn't quite ready to take the throne and become God in the new trailer for the sixth and final season of Lucifer.

Ellis' Lucifer is taking his time before becoming God and also has to deal with a mysterious and vengeful angel with red wings played by Brianna Hildebrand in the clip released on Tuesday.

"What's the rush? Becoming God is a big job. Maybe he doesn't want to go in half-cocked," Lauren German as Chloe says.

"I should definitely be full-cocked," Ellis' Lucifer replies.

The trailer also teases Lucifer returning to therapy, an animated sequence and a murder mystery for the final season.

Lucifer Season 6 is coming to Netflix on Sept. 10. Co-stars are Lesley-Ann Brandt, D.B. Woodside, Rachael Harris, Aimee Garcia and Kevin Alejandro.

