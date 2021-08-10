Breaking News
Aug. 10, 2021 / 11:56 AM

Judith Light joins cast of Starz's 'Shining Vale'

By
Judith Light is set to star in Shining Vale alongside Courteney Cox. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Judith Light has joined the cast of Starz's new horror comedy series Shining Vale starring Courteney Cox.

Light will be featured in a guest starring role as Joan, the mother to Cox's Pat, who is battling both mental illness and her daughter.

Joan is described as critical and belittling to Pat and she is fond of recalling her prized youth.

Co-stars include Greg Kinnear, Mira Sorvino, Merrin Dungey, Gus Birney and Dylan Gage.

Starz gave an eight-episode series order to Shining Vale in April, with the show starting production in July.

Shining Vale follows a dysfunctional family that moves from the city to a cursed house in a small town. Cox's Pat is the only member of her family who seems to notice that the house is cursed, causing her to believe that she is either depressed or possessed.

Jeff Astrof (Trial & Error) and Sharon Horgan (Divorce, Catastrophe) created the series. Dearbhla Walsh (The Handmaid's Tale) directed and executive produced the pilot episode.

Light will next be seen in Netflix musical Tick, Tick... Boom!, which marks Lin-Manuel Miranda's directorial debut.

Starz's 'Shining Vale' with Courteney Cox begins production 'Shining Vale' series with Courteney Cox coming to Starz

