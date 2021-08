'Wednesday': Catherine Zeta-Jones to play Morticia Addams in Netflix series

Michael Douglas (L) and Catherine Zeta-Jones attend Douglas' Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Catherine Zeta-Jones will join Jenna Ortega and Luis Guzmán in a new series centering on "The Addams Family" character Wednesday Addams. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Catherine Zeta-Jones has joined the cast of the Netflix series Wednesday.

The streaming service confirmed Monday that Zeta-Jones, 51, will guest star in the new, live-action series about the Addams Family character Wednesday Addams.

Zeta-Jones will play Wednesday's mother, Morticia Addams, while Luis Guzmán will portray Gomez Addams, Morticia's husband and Wednesday's father.

Jenna Ortega was previously announced to play Wednesday.

Our Addams family is expanding! Catherine Zeta-Jones will step into the iconic silhouette of Morticia Addams while Luis Guzmán will bring to life the debonair Gomez Addams in the upcoming TV series Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams and directed by Tim Burton. pic.twitter.com/MiofyWIbwy— Netflix (@netflix) August 9, 2021

Wednesday will consist of eight episodes. The series follows Wednesday (Ortega) as she attends Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her emerging psychic abilities, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago.

The new show is created by Al Gough and Miles Millar, who will serve as showrunners and executive producers. Tim Burton will direct and executive produce.

The Addams Family originated as a cartoon by Charles Addams that was subsequently adapted for film and TV. Anjelica Huston previously played Morticia in two Addams Family films, while Charlize Theron voiced the character in a 2019 animated movie.

Zeta-Jones most recently starred in Prodigal Son Season 2. Other recent TV roles include Vicki Ellis on Queen America and Olivia de Havilland on Feud: Bette and Joan.