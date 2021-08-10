Billie Eilish on directing videos: 'Best way to go about it is to just do it yourself'

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Billie Eilish discussed directing her own music videos while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"It's a lot of work. So you know, sometimes I wish that I didn't want to do it so bad. I just really want to do it. It never worked for me before, really. I mean sometimes it does," Eilish told Fallon about directing on Monday.

"I feel like when you have your own idea and you know what you want, sometimes the best way to go about it is to just do it yourself. Even though it takes much more out of you," she continued.

Fallon presented a behind-the-scenes clip of Eilish working on her music video for "NDA" that featured cars driving past her at high speeds.

"It was so much fun and everybody was scared and I loved it. That's where I belong," she said about the experience.

Eilish released her second studio album titled Happier Than Ever in July. The singer will be embarking on a sold-out arena tour starting in February.

"I have had like six dreams this week about shows," Eilish said before saying how excited she is to perform in front of live fans again.