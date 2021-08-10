Trending
Advertisement
TV
Aug. 10, 2021 / 8:28 AM

Katie Thurston gets engaged to Blake Moynes on 'Bachelorette' S17 finale

By

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Katie Thurston got engaged to Blake Moynes on the season finale of ABC's The Bachelorette Season 17.

Justin Glaze was the runner-up on Monday and was sent home by Thurston after she spent time in the Fantasy Suite with Moynes.

Advertisement

"Congratulations to Katie and Blake on their engagement!" the official Twitter account for the series said alongside photos of Moynes getting down on one knee and Thurston showing off her ring.

Thurston first appeared on Season 25 of The Bachelor featuring Matt James.

The engaged couple were featured guests on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday, which was guest hosted by David Spade. The comedian tested the pair's knowledge of each other in a round of The Newly Engaged Game where Thurston and Boynes played to earn items from their wedding registry.

The duo correctly answered what each other's eye color and biggest phobias were, but Thurston incorrectly guessed Moynes' favorite food and two names of his friends.

Bachelor alums Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe hosted Season 17 of The Bachelorette and will be returning for Season 18, which will star Michelle Young.

Advertisement

Spade will be guest hosting Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 alongside Lil Jon, Lance Bass and Tituss Burgess. The series returns to ABC on Aug. 16 at 8 p.m. EDT.

Read More

Tayshia Adams, Kaitlyn Bristowe to host 'Bachelorette' Season 18 'Bachelorette's Tyler Cameron, girlfriend Camila Kendra split up What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Stephen King names Top 5 stories he has written on 'Late Show'
TV // 29 minutes ago
Stephen King names Top 5 stories he has written on 'Late Show'
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Stephen King listed his top five favorite stories that he written over his career while appearing on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
WWE 'Raw': Randy Orton returns, clashes with AJ Styles
TV // 2 hours ago
WWE 'Raw': Randy Orton returns, clashes with AJ Styles
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Randy Orton returned, was reunited with his tag team partner Riddle and faced AJ Styles in the main event of "Raw."
Meg DeLacy's Cindy will unleash Eclipso in 'Stargirl' S2
TV // 6 hours ago
Meg DeLacy's Cindy will unleash Eclipso in 'Stargirl' S2
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Meg DeLacy's "Stargirl" villain, Cindy Burman, also known as Shiv, will unleash the powerful Eclipso and try to form her own superpowered team in Season 2 of the DC Comics series.
Apple orders drama series 'Bad Monkey' starring Vince Vaughn
TV // 19 hours ago
Apple orders drama series 'Bad Monkey' starring Vince Vaughn
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ has ordered a new, 10-episode drama series starring Vince Vaughn titled "Bad Monkey."
Sara Davies joins 'Strictly Come Dancing' Season 19
TV // 20 hours ago
Sara Davies joins 'Strictly Come Dancing' Season 19
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Sara Davies has joined the cast of BBC's "Strictly Come Dancing" Season 19.
Netflix renews 'The Circle,' 'Indian Matchmaking,' 'American Barbecue Showdown'
TV // 20 hours ago
Netflix renews 'The Circle,' 'Indian Matchmaking,' 'American Barbecue Showdown'
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Netflix renewed on Monday reality shows "The Circle," "Indian Matchmaking" and "The American Barbecue Showdown."
Roku Channel adding 23 shows on Friday
TV // 21 hours ago
Roku Channel adding 23 shows on Friday
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The Roku Channel will be adding 23 new shows on Friday including "Eye Candy," "Squeaky Clean," "Thanks a Million Season 2," "What Happens in Hollywood" and more.
'Midnight Mass' teaser introduces mysterious priest
TV // 22 hours ago
'Midnight Mass' teaser introduces mysterious priest
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- "Midnight Mass," a new series from "The Haunting of Hill House" creator Mike Flanagan, will premiere on Netflix in September.
'JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean': Jolyne Cujoh goes to prison in new trailer
TV // 22 hours ago
'JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean': Jolyne Cujoh goes to prison in new trailer
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- "JoJo's Bizarre Adventure" introduces new protagonist Jolyne Cujoh who must break out of prison in the new trailer for Stone Ocean.
Mike Shouhed calls Reza Farahan a 'backstabber' amid feud
TV // 1 day ago
Mike Shouhed calls Reza Farahan a 'backstabber' amid feud
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Mike Shouhed discussed his issues with his "Shahs of Sunset" co-star Reza Farahan on "Watch What Happens Live."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Apple orders drama series 'Bad Monkey' starring Vince Vaughn
Apple orders drama series 'Bad Monkey' starring Vince Vaughn
Devery Jacobs: 'Reservation Dogs' captures spirit of Native communities
Devery Jacobs: 'Reservation Dogs' captures spirit of Native communities
'Suicide Squad' star Joel Kinnaman granted restraining order against Bella Davis
'Suicide Squad' star Joel Kinnaman granted restraining order against Bella Davis
'Bachelorette Australia's' Paddy Colliar recovering after stabbing
'Bachelorette Australia's' Paddy Colliar recovering after stabbing
Jon Stewart, Pete Davidson to host comedy benefit for 9/11 charities
Jon Stewart, Pete Davidson to host comedy benefit for 9/11 charities
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/