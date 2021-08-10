'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 7 trailer shows Becca Kufrin on date

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- ABC is giving a glimpse of Bachelor in Paradise Season 7.

The network shared a trailer for the season Monday following The Bachelorette Season 17 finale, which ended with Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes getting engaged.

The Season 7 preview shows a new group of Bachelor and Bachelorette alums look for love while staying together in Mexico.

Bachelorette Season 14 star Becca Kufrin is seen on a date with Thomas Jacobs, a contestant from Thurston's season of The Bachelorette.

"I can't stop smiling," Kufrin says.

Meanwhile, Joe Amabile is seen getting close to Serena Pitt before his ex-girlfriend Kendall Long arrives.

The season also features Tia Booth, Demi Burnett, Brendan Morais, Karl Smith, Kelsey Weier, Kenny Braasch, Mai Pepin-Solis, Serena Chew and other Bachelor Nation stars.

ABC confirmed Kufrin's casting on Instagram.

Season 7 will be hosted by David Spade, Lil Jon, Lance Bass and Tituss Burgess following longtime Bachelor host Chris Harrison's exit. Harrison left the franchise in June after previously stepping away for "speaking in a way that perpetuates racism."

Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will host The Bachelorette Season 18.