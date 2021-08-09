Netflix renews 'The Circle,' 'Indian Matchmaking,' 'American Barbecue Showdown'

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Netflix renewed on Monday reality shows The Circle, Indian Matchmaking and The American Barbecue Showdown.

The Circle was renewed for Seasons 4 and 5. Season 3 is coming to the streaming service in the fall.

Actress and comedian Michelle Buteau will be returning to host Seasons 4 and 5. The series follows contestants who isolated inside their apartments.

The contestants communicate with each other through The Circle, which transcribes messages into text, as they compete for $100,000.

Indian Matchmaking was renewed for Season 2 with matchmaker Sima Taparia returning to help familiar faces and new singles across the globe find love.

The American Barbecue Showdown was renewed for Season 2 and will once again feature competitive barbecuers compete for the title of American Barbecue Champion.

Netflix also announced a new reality series, Roaring Twenties, that will follow eight people in their 20s as they chase love and success in Austin, Texas.

The streaming service is additionally holding a casting call across all of its reality shows and inviting fans to upload audition tapes to NetflixReality.com. Applicants must be 18 or older.