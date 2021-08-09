Roku Channel adding 23 shows on Friday

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The Roku Channel will be adding 23 new shows on Friday including the premieres of Eye Candy, Squeaky Clean, Thanks a Million Season 2 and What Happens in Hollywood.

The lineup of new shows hitting the streaming service include programs that previously appeared on the now defunct Quibi such as Mapleworth Murders starring Paula Pell, J.B. Smoove, John Lutz and Hayley Magnus.

The Andy Cohen Diaries, &Music, Benedict Men, Elba vs. Block, Fierce Queens, Floored, Gone Mental with Lior, Memory Hole, Nice One!, Nikki Fre$h, Run This City, The Sauce, Sex Next Door, Singled Out, Skrrt with Offset, The Stranger, Survive and Wireless make up the rest of the lineup coming to The Roku Channel.

Eye Candy is a competition series hosted by Josh Groban where contestants try eating sweets that are disguised as everyday objects.

Squeaky Clean, hosted by Leslie Jordan, is a cleaning and organization competition series where contestants are tasked with putting away socks from the laundry, organizing tools, scrubbing a stove and cleaning up a dirty bedroom among other household chores.

Thanks a Million is executive produced by Jennifer Lopez and features a group of celebrities paying it forward by giving money to those who made an impact in their life. Matthew McConaughey, Chris Rock, Vanessa Hudgens and Lana Condor will appear in Season 2.





What Happens in Hollywood is a 10-part documentary series from filmmaker Maria Zenovich.