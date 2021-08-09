Trending
Advertisement
TV
Aug. 9, 2021 / 12:24 PM

Roku Channel adding 23 shows on Friday

By
Josh Groban hosts new Roku Channel series Eye Candy, which will premiere on Friday. The Roku Channel will also launch shows Squeaky Clean, Thanks a Million Season 2, Mapleworth Murders, The And Cohen Diaries and more on Friday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Josh Groban hosts new Roku Channel series "Eye Candy," which will premiere on Friday. The Roku Channel will also launch shows "Squeaky Clean," "Thanks a Million" Season 2, "Mapleworth Murders," "The And Cohen Diaries" and more on Friday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The Roku Channel will be adding 23 new shows on Friday including the premieres of Eye Candy, Squeaky Clean, Thanks a Million Season 2 and What Happens in Hollywood.

The lineup of new shows hitting the streaming service include programs that previously appeared on the now defunct Quibi such as Mapleworth Murders starring Paula Pell, J.B. Smoove, John Lutz and Hayley Magnus.

Advertisement

The Andy Cohen Diaries, &Music, Benedict Men, Elba vs. Block, Fierce Queens, Floored, Gone Mental with Lior, Memory Hole, Nice One!, Nikki Fre$h, Run This City, The Sauce, Sex Next Door, Singled Out, Skrrt with Offset, The Stranger, Survive and Wireless make up the rest of the lineup coming to The Roku Channel.

Eye Candy is a competition series hosted by Josh Groban where contestants try eating sweets that are disguised as everyday objects.

Squeaky Clean, hosted by Leslie Jordan, is a cleaning and organization competition series where contestants are tasked with putting away socks from the laundry, organizing tools, scrubbing a stove and cleaning up a dirty bedroom among other household chores.

Thanks a Million is executive produced by Jennifer Lopez and features a group of celebrities paying it forward by giving money to those who made an impact in their life. Matthew McConaughey, Chris Rock, Vanessa Hudgens and Lana Condor will appear in Season 2.

Advertisement

What Happens in Hollywood is a 10-part documentary series from filmmaker Maria Zenovich.

Read More

'Squeaky Clean': Leslie Jordan hosts a cleaning competition show in trailer Demi Lovato speaks to Lucy Hale, Jameela Jamil in trailer for talk show What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Sara Davies joins 'Strictly Come Dancing' Season 19
TV // 2 minutes ago
Sara Davies joins 'Strictly Come Dancing' Season 19
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Sara Davies has joined the cast of BBC's "Strictly Come Dancing" Season 19.
Netflix renews 'The Circle,' 'Indian Matchmaking,' 'American Barbecue Showdown'
TV // 33 minutes ago
Netflix renews 'The Circle,' 'Indian Matchmaking,' 'American Barbecue Showdown'
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Netflix renewed on Monday reality shows "The Circle," "Indian Matchmaking" and "The American Barbecue Showdown."
'Midnight Mass' teaser introduces mysterious priest
TV // 2 hours ago
'Midnight Mass' teaser introduces mysterious priest
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- "Midnight Mass," a new series from "The Haunting of Hill House" creator Mike Flanagan, will premiere on Netflix in September.
'JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean': Jolyne Cujoh goes to prison in new trailer
TV // 2 hours ago
'JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean': Jolyne Cujoh goes to prison in new trailer
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- "JoJo's Bizarre Adventure" introduces new protagonist Jolyne Cujoh who must break out of prison in the new trailer for Stone Ocean.
Mike Shouhed calls Reza Farahan a 'backstabber' amid feud
TV // 4 hours ago
Mike Shouhed calls Reza Farahan a 'backstabber' amid feud
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Mike Shouhed discussed his issues with his "Shahs of Sunset" co-star Reza Farahan on "Watch What Happens Live."
Devery Jacobs: 'Reservation Dogs' captures spirit of Native communities
TV // 10 hours ago
Devery Jacobs: 'Reservation Dogs' captures spirit of Native communities
NEW YORK, Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Devery Jacobs said her new FX comedy, "Reservation Dogs," authentically captures the spirit of life in Native communities, while focusing on characters and stories to which audiences of any background can relate.
Melissa Benoist celebrates series wrap of 'Supergirl'
TV // 2 days ago
Melissa Benoist celebrates series wrap of 'Supergirl'
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Melissa Benoist posted a note on Instagram celebrating the end of filming of her TV comic-book adaptation, "Supergirl."
Bob Odenkirk 'doing great' after heart attack on 'Saul' set
TV // 2 days ago
Bob Odenkirk 'doing great' after heart attack on 'Saul' set
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Bob Odenkirk has taken to Twitter to offer an update on his health more than a week after having a heart attack on the New Mexico set of his AMC show, "Better Call Saul."
No Season 2 for 'Panic' at Amazon
TV // 2 days ago
No Season 2 for 'Panic' at Amazon
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- The screen adaptation of Lauren Oliver's young-adult novel, "Panic," isn't getting a second season on Amazon.
Luis Guzman to play Gomez in Netflix's Wednesday Addams series
TV // 2 days ago
Luis Guzman to play Gomez in Netflix's Wednesday Addams series
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Luis Guzman has landed the role of Gomez Addams in Netflix's upcoming live-action series, "Wednesday."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Devery Jacobs: 'Reservation Dogs' captures spirit of Native communities
Devery Jacobs: 'Reservation Dogs' captures spirit of Native communities
Trevor Moore from 'Whitest Kids U Know' dead at 41
Trevor Moore from 'Whitest Kids U Know' dead at 41
'Night Court,' 'Hearts Afire' star Markie Post dead at 70
'Night Court,' 'Hearts Afire' star Markie Post dead at 70
'The Suicide Squad' tops the North American box office with $26.5M
'The Suicide Squad' tops the North American box office with $26.5M
'Suicide Squad' star Joel Kinnaman granted restraining order against Bella Davis
'Suicide Squad' star Joel Kinnaman granted restraining order against Bella Davis
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/