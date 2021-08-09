Mike Shouhed calls Reza Farahan a 'backstabber' amid feud

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Mike Shouhed wants his Shahs of Sunset co-star Reza Farahan to apologize for being a "backstabber."

The 42-year-old television personality discussed his issues with Farahan, 48, during Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Shouhed and Farahan have clashed in Shahs of Sunset Season 9 in the wake of Shouhed's sexting scandal, where Shouhed's girlfriend, Paulina Ben-Cohen, shared screenshots of X-rated texts Shouhed had sent to other women in the Shahs of Sunset group chat.

Shouhed's co-stars took issue with Shouhed initially lying about the texts, while Shouhed later blamed his co-stars for sabotaging his relationship.

On WWHL, Shouhed said he thinks Farahan is triggered by the issues in his relationship with Ben-Cohen because Farahan has the same problems with his husband, Adam Neely. Shouhed also said Farahan is being hypocritical given his own issues with fidelity.

When asked what he would most like Farahan to apologize for, Shouhed said he would want Farahan to apologize for being a "backstabber."

"Our relationship is very much like a rollercoaster -- when we love, we love really hard, and when he wants to go after me, he cuts deep and says things that are just hard to forgive," Shouhed said.





Shouhed appeared on WWHL with Ben-Cohen and relationship expert Shan Boodram and further discussed his sexting scandal.

"This happened one time in the middle of COVID, in the middle of lockdown," Shouhed said. "I made a mistake. I shouldn't have done it."

Shahs of Sunset is a Bravo reality series that follows a group of Persian Americans living in Beverly Hills. The series co-stars Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi, Mercedes Javid, Destiney Rose and Nema Vand.