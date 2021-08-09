Trending
Aug. 9, 2021

Mike Shouhed calls Reza Farahan a 'backstabber' amid feud

By

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Mike Shouhed wants his Shahs of Sunset co-star Reza Farahan to apologize for being a "backstabber."

The 42-year-old television personality discussed his issues with Farahan, 48, during Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Shouhed and Farahan have clashed in Shahs of Sunset Season 9 in the wake of Shouhed's sexting scandal, where Shouhed's girlfriend, Paulina Ben-Cohen, shared screenshots of X-rated texts Shouhed had sent to other women in the Shahs of Sunset group chat.

Shouhed's co-stars took issue with Shouhed initially lying about the texts, while Shouhed later blamed his co-stars for sabotaging his relationship.

On WWHL, Shouhed said he thinks Farahan is triggered by the issues in his relationship with Ben-Cohen because Farahan has the same problems with his husband, Adam Neely. Shouhed also said Farahan is being hypocritical given his own issues with fidelity.

When asked what he would most like Farahan to apologize for, Shouhed said he would want Farahan to apologize for being a "backstabber."

"Our relationship is very much like a rollercoaster -- when we love, we love really hard, and when he wants to go after me, he cuts deep and says things that are just hard to forgive," Shouhed said.

Shouhed appeared on WWHL with Ben-Cohen and relationship expert Shan Boodram and further discussed his sexting scandal.

"This happened one time in the middle of COVID, in the middle of lockdown," Shouhed said. "I made a mistake. I shouldn't have done it."

Shahs of Sunset is a Bravo reality series that follows a group of Persian Americans living in Beverly Hills. The series co-stars Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi, Mercedes Javid, Destiney Rose and Nema Vand.

Devery Jacobs: 'Reservation Dogs' captures spirit of life in Native communities
TV // 7 hours ago
Devery Jacobs: 'Reservation Dogs' captures spirit of life in Native communities
NEW YORK, Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Devery Jacobs said her new FX comedy, "Reservation Dogs" authentically captures the spirit of life in Native communities, while focusing on characters and stories to which audiences of any background can relate.
Melissa Benoist celebrates series wrap of 'Supergirl'
TV // 2 days ago
Melissa Benoist celebrates series wrap of 'Supergirl'
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Melissa Benoist posted a note on Instagram celebrating the end of filming of her TV comic-book adaptation, "Supergirl."
Bob Odenkirk 'doing great' after heart attack on 'Saul' set
TV // 1 day ago
Bob Odenkirk 'doing great' after heart attack on 'Saul' set
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Bob Odenkirk has taken to Twitter to offer an update on his health more than a week after having a heart attack on the New Mexico set of his AMC show, "Better Call Saul."
No Season 2 for 'Panic' at Amazon
TV // 1 day ago
No Season 2 for 'Panic' at Amazon
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- The screen adaptation of Lauren Oliver's young-adult novel, "Panic," isn't getting a second season on Amazon.
Luis Guzman to play Gomez in Netflix's Wednesday Addams series
TV // 1 day ago
Luis Guzman to play Gomez in Netflix's Wednesday Addams series
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Luis Guzman has landed the role of Gomez Addams in Netflix's upcoming live-action series, "Wednesday."
Meghan McCain exits 'The View': 'This has been a really wild ride'
TV // 2 days ago
Meghan McCain exits 'The View': 'This has been a really wild ride'
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Meghan McCain bid farewell to ABC's "The View" on Friday after appearing on the talk show for four seasons.
'Squeaky Clean': Leslie Jordan hosts a cleaning competition show in trailer
TV // 2 days ago
'Squeaky Clean': Leslie Jordan hosts a cleaning competition show in trailer
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Leslie Jordan presides over a new cleaning and organization competition series where contestants battle it out over two dirt-filled rounds in the new trailer for "Squeaky Clean."
'The Serpent Queen': Sennia Nanua joins Catherine de Medici series
TV // 2 days ago
'The Serpent Queen': Sennia Nanua joins Catherine de Medici series
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Sennia Nanua, Beth Goddard and Raza Jaffrey will join Samantha Morton in "The Serpent Queen," a Starz series about Catherine de Medici.
'Stranger Things' Season 4 to premiere in 2022
TV // 2 days ago
'Stranger Things' Season 4 to premiere in 2022
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- "Stranger Things," a sci-fi horror series starring Winona Ryder, David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown, will return for a fourth season on Netflix.
'Strictly Come Dancing': Rhys Stephenson joins Season 19
TV // 3 days ago
'Strictly Come Dancing': Rhys Stephenson joins Season 19
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- CBBC presenter Rhys Stephenson will compete in "Strictly Come Dancing" Season 19.
