Trending
Advertisement
TV
Aug. 9, 2021 / 11:40 AM

'Midnight Mass' teaser introduces mysterious priest

By
Hamish Linklater will play a mysterious priest in the new Netflix series Midnight Mass. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Hamish Linklater will play a mysterious priest in the new Netflix series "Midnight Mass." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Midnight Mass.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the supernatural horror series Monday.

Advertisement

Midnight Mass is created by The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor creator Mike Flanagan.

The preview introduces Crockett Island, an isolated island community that experiences miraculous events -- and frightening omens -- following the arrival of a mysterious priest (Hamish Linklater).

"When Father Paul's appearance on Crockett Island coincides with unexplained and seemingly miraculous events, a renewed religious fervor takes hold of the community - but do these miracles come at a price?" an official description reads.

Zach Gilford, Kate Siegel, Rahul Abburi, Crystal Balint, Matt Biedel, Alex Essoe, Annarah Cymone, Annabeth Gish, Rahul Kohli, Kristin Lehman, Robert Longstreet, Igby Rigney, Samantha Sloyan, Henry Thomas and Michael Trucco co-star.

Flanagan introduced the series in a letter to fans.

"As a former altar boy, about to celebrate 3 years of sobriety, it's hard not to see what makes this so personal. The ideas at the root of this show scare me to my core," Flanagan wrote.

Advertisement

"There is darkness at work on Crockett Island," he added. "Some of it is supernatural, but the scariest is born of human nature. The darkness that animates this story isn't hard to see in our own world, unfortunately."

"But this show is about something else as well... faith itself. One of the great mysteries of human nature. How even in the darkness, in the worst of it, in the absence of light -- and hope -- we sing. I hope you enjoy our song."

Midnight Mass will premiere Sept. 24 on Netflix.

Read More

Luis Guzman to play Gomez in Netflix's Wednesday Addams series 'Stranger Things' Season 4 to premiere in 2022 'Cobra Kai' stars prep for All Valley Karate Tournament in Season 4 teaser What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean': Jolyne Cujoh goes to prison in new trailer
TV // 1 hour ago
'JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean': Jolyne Cujoh goes to prison in new trailer
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- "JoJo's Bizarre Adventure" introduces new protagonist Jolyne Cujoh who must break out of prison in the new trailer for Stone Ocean.
Mike Shouhed calls Reza Farahan a 'backstabber' amid feud
TV // 2 hours ago
Mike Shouhed calls Reza Farahan a 'backstabber' amid feud
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Mike Shouhed discussed his issues with his "Shahs of Sunset" co-star Reza Farahan on "Watch What Happens Live."
Devery Jacobs: 'Reservation Dogs' captures spirit of life in Native communities
TV // 9 hours ago
Devery Jacobs: 'Reservation Dogs' captures spirit of life in Native communities
NEW YORK, Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Devery Jacobs said her new FX comedy, "Reservation Dogs" authentically captures the spirit of life in Native communities, while focusing on characters and stories to which audiences of any background can relate.
Melissa Benoist celebrates series wrap of 'Supergirl'
TV // 2 days ago
Melissa Benoist celebrates series wrap of 'Supergirl'
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Melissa Benoist posted a note on Instagram celebrating the end of filming of her TV comic-book adaptation, "Supergirl."
Bob Odenkirk 'doing great' after heart attack on 'Saul' set
TV // 1 day ago
Bob Odenkirk 'doing great' after heart attack on 'Saul' set
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Bob Odenkirk has taken to Twitter to offer an update on his health more than a week after having a heart attack on the New Mexico set of his AMC show, "Better Call Saul."
No Season 2 for 'Panic' at Amazon
TV // 1 day ago
No Season 2 for 'Panic' at Amazon
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- The screen adaptation of Lauren Oliver's young-adult novel, "Panic," isn't getting a second season on Amazon.
Luis Guzman to play Gomez in Netflix's Wednesday Addams series
TV // 1 day ago
Luis Guzman to play Gomez in Netflix's Wednesday Addams series
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Luis Guzman has landed the role of Gomez Addams in Netflix's upcoming live-action series, "Wednesday."
Meghan McCain exits 'The View': 'This has been a really wild ride'
TV // 2 days ago
Meghan McCain exits 'The View': 'This has been a really wild ride'
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Meghan McCain bid farewell to ABC's "The View" on Friday after appearing on the talk show for four seasons.
'Squeaky Clean': Leslie Jordan hosts a cleaning competition show in trailer
TV // 2 days ago
'Squeaky Clean': Leslie Jordan hosts a cleaning competition show in trailer
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Leslie Jordan presides over a new cleaning and organization competition series where contestants battle it out over two dirt-filled rounds in the new trailer for "Squeaky Clean."
'The Serpent Queen': Sennia Nanua joins Catherine de Medici series
TV // 2 days ago
'The Serpent Queen': Sennia Nanua joins Catherine de Medici series
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Sennia Nanua, Beth Goddard and Raza Jaffrey will join Samantha Morton in "The Serpent Queen," a Starz series about Catherine de Medici.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trevor Moore from 'Whitest Kids U Know' dead at 41
Trevor Moore from 'Whitest Kids U Know' dead at 41
Devery Jacobs: 'Reservation Dogs' captures spirit of life in Native communities
Devery Jacobs: 'Reservation Dogs' captures spirit of life in Native communities
'Night Court,' 'Hearts Afire' star Markie Post dead at 70
'Night Court,' 'Hearts Afire' star Markie Post dead at 70
'Suicide Squad' star Joel Kinnaman granted restraining order against Bella Davis
'Suicide Squad' star Joel Kinnaman granted restraining order against Bella Davis
'The Suicide Squad' tops the North American box office with $26.5M
'The Suicide Squad' tops the North American box office with $26.5M
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/