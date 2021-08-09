Trending
Aug. 9, 2021 / 11:01 AM

'JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean': Jolyne Cujoh goes to prison in new trailer

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure introduces new protagonist Jolyne Cujoh who must break out of prison in the new trailer for Stone Ocean.

Jolyne Cujoh is framed for a crime she didn't commit after and is sentenced to 15 years in prison in the clip released on Monday.

Jolyne then meets her father Jotaro Kujo of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Stardust Crusaders fame who wants to help her escape.

Jotaro also helps his daughter awaken her Stand who is named Stone Free, a power being with special abilities.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean is coming to Netflix in December. The series takes place in Florida in the year 2011.

"The final battle in the century-spanning intertwining fate of the Joestar family and DIO begins!" reads the synopsis.

