Aug. 9, 2021 / 2:11 PM

Apple orders drama series 'Bad Monkey' starring Vince Vaughn

Vince Vaughn (R) and his wife, Kyla Weber, arrive for the 32nd annual American Cinematheque Awards annual gala honoring actor Bradley Cooper in November 2018. Vaughn will star in new Apple TV+ series, Bad Monkey. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Vince Vaughn (R) and his wife, Kyla Weber, arrive for the 32nd annual American Cinematheque Awards annual gala honoring actor Bradley Cooper in November 2018. Vaughn will star in new Apple TV+ series, "Bad Monkey." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ has ordered a new, 10-episode drama series starring Vince Vaughn titled Bad Monkey.

The series hails from writer and executive producer Bill Lawrence, a co-creator of hit Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso.

Bad Monkey is based on author Carl Hiaasen's 2013 novel of the same name. Vaughn is also serving as an executive producer.

Vaughn will star as Andrew Yancy, a former detective in South Florida who is demoted to restaurant inspector.

Yancy falls into a world of greed and corruption after a tourist finds a severed arm.

Ted Lasso Season 2 premiered on Apple TV+ in July. The streaming service recently renewed comedy drama Physical starring Rose Byrne as a fitness and lifestyle guru for a second season.

Apple TV+ renews 'Physical' with Rose Byrne for a second season Jason Momoa, David Bautista clash in 'See' S2 trailer What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

