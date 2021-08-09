Apple orders drama series 'Bad Monkey' starring Vince Vaughn

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ has ordered a new, 10-episode drama series starring Vince Vaughn titled Bad Monkey.

The series hails from writer and executive producer Bill Lawrence, a co-creator of hit Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso.

Advertisement

Bad Monkey is based on author Carl Hiaasen's 2013 novel of the same name. Vaughn is also serving as an executive producer.

Vaughn will star as Andrew Yancy, a former detective in South Florida who is demoted to restaurant inspector.

Yancy falls into a world of greed and corruption after a tourist finds a severed arm.

Ted Lasso Season 2 premiered on Apple TV+ in July. The streaming service recently renewed comedy drama Physical starring Rose Byrne as a fitness and lifestyle guru for a second season.