Melissa Benoist celebrates series finale of 'Supergirl'

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Melissa Benoist posted a note on Instagram celebrating the series finale of her TV comic-book adaptation, Supergirl.
"Thank you for an incredible 6 years -- the cast who became family, everyone who worked on the show, all of you who watched us week after week that's a wrap on @supergirlcw," Benoist wrote Friday, alongside a photo of her with her co-stars Chyler Leigh, who plays Alex Danvers, and David Harewood, who plays Martian Manhunter.
The post received about 800,00 "likes" as of Sunday morning. Benoist and her husband, Masters of the Universe: Revelation voice actor Chris Wood, welcomed their first child, a son, last year. The actress announced in September 2020 that the sixth season would be the last for Supergirl, an action dramedy about Superman's cousin and her friends.
