No Season 2 for 'Panic' at Amazon

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- The screen adaptation of Lauren Oliver's young-adult novel, Panic, isn't getting a second season on Amazon.

The Wrap and Variety reported the cancellation news Friday.

Set in a small town in Texas, the show starred Olivia Welch, Mike Faist, Jessica Sula, Camron Jones, Ray Nicholson and Enrique Murciano.

The 10-episode, first season about teens who compete in dangerous challenges for the chance to vastly improve their lives after graduation debuted in May.

Oliver wrote the screenplays based on her book.

In June, the author urged her Twitter followers to check out the show.

"GO WATCH #PANIC on PRIME VIDEO. Hot boys hero girls horror homages skin summer sweat and capitalism. Plus, we got a tiger !! Literally even people who hate it cannot stop bingeing," she wrote.