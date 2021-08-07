Luis Guzman to play Gomez in Netflix's Wednesday Addams series

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Godfather of Harlem and Shameless alum Luis Guzman has landed the role of Gomez Addams in Netflix's upcoming live-action series, Wednesday.

Deadline reported the casting news Friday.

Advertisement

Guzman retweeted several posts containing the link to the story.

"Gracias Thrilled!!!!" he commented on one of the posts.

Scream and The Fallout actress Jenna Ortega was announced in May as the titular heroine in the streaming service's eight-episode, coming-of-age series.

Gomez is Wednesday's father.

The kooky clan has appeared in television, films, video games and stage musicals.

"The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday's attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago -- all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore," Netflix said in a synopsis for Wednesday.

Tim Burton, who helmed two Addams Family movies (with Christina Ricci playing Wednesday and Raul Julia as Gomez,) is directing and producing the Netflix project.





Advertisement

Smallville creators Al Gough and Miles Millar are the showrunners.