Bob Odenkirk 'doing great' after heart attack on 'Saul' set

Bob Odenkirk, voice actor in "Incredibles 2," attends the premiere of the film in Los Angeles in 2018.

Bob Odenkirk tweeted that he is "doing great" after suffering a heart attack in July.

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Bob Odenkirk has taken to Twitter to offer an update on his health more than a week after having a heart attack on the New Mexico set of his AMC show, Better Call Saul.

"I am doing great. I've had my very own 'It's a wonderful life' week of people insisting I make the world slightly better. Wow! Thank you, I love everyone right now but let's keep expectations reasonable!" Odenkirk tweeted early Saturday.

Better Call Saul, which is now shooting its sixth and final season, is a prequel series to Breaking Bad. In addition to those two shows, Odenkirk, 58, is known for his roles in Nobody, Nebraska and Mr. Show.