Aug. 7, 2021 / 1:14 PM

Bob Odenkirk 'doing great' after heart attack on 'Saul' set

Bob Odenkirk tweeted that he is doing great after suffering a heart attack in July. File Photo Jim Ruymen/UPI
Bob Odenkirk tweeted that he is "doing great" after suffering a heart attack in July. File Photo Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Bob Odenkirk has taken to Twitter to offer an update on his health more than a week after having a heart attack on the New Mexico set of his AMC show, Better Call Saul.

"I am doing great. I've had my very own 'It's a wonderful life' week of people insisting I make the world slightly better. Wow! Thank you, I love everyone right now but let's keep expectations reasonable!" Odenkirk tweeted early Saturday.

Better Call Saul, which is now shooting its sixth and final season, is a prequel series to Breaking Bad. In addition to those two shows, Odenkirk, 58, is known for his roles in Nobody, Nebraska and Mr. Show.

