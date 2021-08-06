Trending
Tom Everett Scott, Charisma Carpenter land leads in Lifetime's 'Good Father'

By
Tom Everett Scott is set to star in the Lifetime movie, "The Good Father." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- 13 Reasons Why alum Tom Everett Scott and Angel icon Charisma Carpenter are set to lead the cast of the Lifetime movie, The Good Father: The Martin MacNeill Story.

"Based on actual events, The Good Father tells the story of Dr. MacNeill and the incredible life he led with his former beauty queen wife, Michele and their eight children," the cable network said in a press release Thursday.

"A pillar of the community, he was respected and loved by all especially by his daughter Alexis, who adored him and even wanted to follow in his footsteps to become a doctor. But everything soon changes after Dr. MacNeill convinces Michele to have plastic surgery, ultimately leading to her drowning while on prescription medication. Just a few short weeks after his wife's suspicious death, Dr. MacNeill brings home Gypsy Willis, a new live-in 'nanny' for his children, but who is in actuality his mistress."

Scott will play MacNeill, Carpenter will play Michele and Anwen O'Driscoll from Left for Dead: The Ashley Reeves Story will play Alexis.

Author, investigator and TV personality Nancy Grace is executive producing the project, which is expected to debut this fall.

Annie Bradley is directing the TV movie from a script written by John Fasano and Abdi Nazemian.

