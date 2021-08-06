'Stranger Things' Season 4 to premiere in 2022

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Stranger Things will return for a fourth season in 2022.

Netflix shared a 2022 premiere date and a teaser for the season Friday.

The preview features moments from the previous three seasons and glimpses of Season 4, including a look at a new monster, an amusement park and an old clock.

Netflix also shared first-look photos of moments that appear in the teaser.

here's a closer look at the new sneak peek at Stranger Things Season 4. who are you most excited to see back on your screen in 2022? pic.twitter.com/v6ikIKyI4N— Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) August 6, 2021

Stranger Things is created by the Duffer brothers, Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, who executive produce with Shawn Levy. The series takes place in the 1980s and centers on the supernatural events in the fictional town of Hawkins, Ind.

Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Noah Schnapp and Sadie Sink star.





Matarazzo, who plays Dustin Henderson, confirmed on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in April that Season 4 might be the show's scariest yet.

Netflix shared a teaser for Season 4 in May that revisits Eleven's (Brown) past. A previous teaser showed that Jim Hopper (Harbour) is alive but in a Russian prison camp.