Trending
Advertisement
TV
Aug. 6, 2021 / 11:05 AM

'Stranger Things' Season 4 to premiere in 2022

By
Cara Buono, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Millie Bobby Brown, Priah Ferguson and Gaten Matarazzo, from left to right, will return in Stranger Things Season 4. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Cara Buono, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Millie Bobby Brown, Priah Ferguson and Gaten Matarazzo, from left to right, will return in "Stranger Things" Season 4. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Stranger Things will return for a fourth season in 2022.

Netflix shared a 2022 premiere date and a teaser for the season Friday.

Advertisement

The preview features moments from the previous three seasons and glimpses of Season 4, including a look at a new monster, an amusement park and an old clock.

Netflix also shared first-look photos of moments that appear in the teaser.

Stranger Things is created by the Duffer brothers, Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, who executive produce with Shawn Levy. The series takes place in the 1980s and centers on the supernatural events in the fictional town of Hawkins, Ind.

Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Noah Schnapp and Sadie Sink star.

Advertisement

Matarazzo, who plays Dustin Henderson, confirmed on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in April that Season 4 might be the show's scariest yet.

Netflix shared a teaser for Season 4 in May that revisits Eleven's (Brown) past. A previous teaser showed that Jim Hopper (Harbour) is alive but in a Russian prison camp.

Read More

'Cobra Kai' stars prep for All Valley Karate Tournament in Season 4 teaser 'He's All That' trailer: Addison Rae falls for classmate after makeover Netflix to release Maggie Gyllenhaal's film 'Lost Daughter' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Strictly Come Dancing': Rhys Stephenson joins Season 19
TV // 1 hour ago
'Strictly Come Dancing': Rhys Stephenson joins Season 19
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- CBBC presenter Rhys Stephenson will compete in "Strictly Come Dancing" Season 19.
Ellen Burstyn to reprise Bernadette Stabler on 'Law & Order: Organized Crime'
TV // 2 hours ago
Ellen Burstyn to reprise Bernadette Stabler on 'Law & Order: Organized Crime'
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Ellen Burstyn will return as Bernadette Stabler, the mother of Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni), in "Law & Order: Organized Crime" Season 2.
Tess Romero tackles seventh grade in 'Diary of a Future President' S2 trailer
TV // 3 hours ago
Tess Romero tackles seventh grade in 'Diary of a Future President' S2 trailer
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Tess Romero heads into the seventh grade in the new trailer for Disney's "Diary of a Future President" Season 2.
'Xena' icons reunite on Lucy Lawless' 'My Life is Murder'
TV // 3 hours ago
'Xena' icons reunite on Lucy Lawless' 'My Life is Murder'
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Lucy Lawless' former "Xena: Warrior Princess" castmate, Renee O'Connor, is set to co-star in Season 2 of Lawless' latest show, "My Life is Murder."
Tom Everett Scott, Charisma Carpenter land leads in Lifetime's 'Good Father'
TV // 4 hours ago
Tom Everett Scott, Charisma Carpenter land leads in Lifetime's 'Good Father'
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- "13 Reasons Why" alum Tom Everett Scott and "Angel" icon Charisma Carpenter are set to lead the cast of the Lifetime movie, "The Good Father: The Martin MacNeill Story."
Cobie Smulders to replace Betty Gilpin on 'Impeachment: ACS'
TV // 4 hours ago
Cobie Smulders to replace Betty Gilpin on 'Impeachment: ACS'
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Cobie Smulders is stepping in for Betty Gilpin on "Impeachment: American Crime Story" and will portray conservative media pundit Ann Coulter on the series.
Nicole Scherzinger to play Grace in NBC's 'Annie' musical
TV // 5 hours ago
Nicole Scherzinger to play Grace in NBC's 'Annie' musical
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Nicole Scherzinger has signed on to play Grace, Daddy Warbucks' chief of staff, in NBC's upcoming, musical production, "Annie Live!"
'L Word' cast: 'Generation Q' takes ownership of Season 2
TV // 9 hours ago
'L Word' cast: 'Generation Q' takes ownership of Season 2
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 6 (UPI) -- "The L Word: Generation Q" cast members Jennifer Beals, Leisha Hailey, Katherine Moennig, Rosanny Zayas, Arienne Mandi and Leo Sheng say the new generation comes into their own this season.
Hilarie Burton Morgan hosts first 'True Crime Story' on SundanceTV
TV // 22 hours ago
Hilarie Burton Morgan hosts first 'True Crime Story' on SundanceTV
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- SundanceTV announced the launch of its "True Crime Story" franchise Thursday. Hilarie Burton Morgan will host the first series, "It Couldn't Happen Here," followed by Jena Friedman hosting "Indefensible."
'Wicked in Concert': Idina Menzel, Kristin Chenoweth to host PBS special
TV // 22 hours ago
'Wicked in Concert': Idina Menzel, Kristin Chenoweth to host PBS special
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth, who starred in the original Broadway production of "Wicked," will host a PBS special celebrating the musical.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bobby Eaton, professional wrestling legend, dead at 62
Bobby Eaton, professional wrestling legend, dead at 62
'L Word' cast: 'Generation Q' takes ownership of Season 2
'L Word' cast: 'Generation Q' takes ownership of Season 2
'Real Housewives' alum Brandi Glanville hospitalized for infection
'Real Housewives' alum Brandi Glanville hospitalized for infection
Clint Eastwood hits the road in 'Cry Macho' trailer
Clint Eastwood hits the road in 'Cry Macho' trailer
Ellen Burstyn to reprise Bernadette Stabler on 'Law & Order: Organized Crime'
Ellen Burstyn to reprise Bernadette Stabler on 'Law & Order: Organized Crime'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/