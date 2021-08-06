Ellen Burstyn to reprise Bernadette Stabler on 'Law & Order: Organized Crime'

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Ellen Burstyn will reprise her Emmy-winning Law & Order: SVU role on the spinoff series Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Wolf Entertainment, which produces the show, said Thursday that Burstyn, 88, will return as Bernadette Stabler, the mother of Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni), in Season 2.

Burstyn won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series in 2009 for her portrayal of Stabler's "troubled mother" in the SVU episode "Swing."

Organized Crime Season 2 will premiere Sept. 23 at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC, with Burstyn to appear in the series later in the fall.

Organized Crime is created by Dick Wolf, the creator and executive producer of the Law & Order franchise. The series follows Stabler (Meloni) as returns to the NYPD to battle organized crime after a personal loss.





Danielle Moné Truitt co-stars as Meloni's new partner, Sergeant Ayanna Bell.

Meloni previously starred in Seasons 1-12 of SVU, which stars Mariska Hargitay as Olivia Benson, Ice-T as Odafin "Fin" Tutuola and Kelli Giddish as Amanda Rollins.

Organized Crime premiered on NBC in April.