Tess Romero tackles seventh grade in 'Diary of a Future President' S2 trailer

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Tess Romero heads into the seventh grade in the new trailer for Disney's Diary of a Future President Season 2.

Romero's Elena Cañero-Reed continues to receive advice from her future self and conscience, played by Gina Rodriguez, in the clip released on Friday.

Elena's future self is guiding her through middle school and towards the white house as she starts to experience changes in her life.

Elena's best friend Sasha (Carmina Garay) has a new boyfriend while her brother Bobby (Charlie Bushnell), struggles with coming out of the closest. Her mother Gabi (Selenis Leyva) meanwhile, is allowing her boyfriend Sam (Michael Weaver) to move in.

Diary of a Future President Season 2 is set to hit Disney+ on Aug. 18.

Ilana Peña serves as showrunner and created the series, which is loosely inspired by her own adolescence.

Co-stars include Jessica Marie Garcia, Sanai Victoria, Harmeet Pandey, Brandon Severs and Nathan Arenas.