Aug. 6, 2021 / 7:24 AM

Cobie Smulders to replace Betty Gilpin on 'Impeachment: ACS'

By
Cobie Smulders replaces Betty Gilpin as Ann Coulter in Impeachment: American Crime Story. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Cobie Smulders replaces Betty Gilpin as Ann Coulter in "Impeachment: American Crime Story." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Cobie Smulders is stepping in for Betty Gilpin on Impeachment: American Crime Story and will portray conservative media pundit Ann Coulter on the series.

Variety confirmed the new casting. Impeachment: American Crime Story will explore former President Bill Clinton's impeachment trial and the Monica Lewinsky scandal that took place between 1998 and 1999.

Deadline also confirmed the casting.

Gilpin dropped out of the show due to scheduling complications. The actress announced her departure during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in June.

"This is another COVID disappointment. I was supposed to play Ann Coulter in American Crime Story, the Monica Lewinsky story. Because of COVID the schedule didn't work," Gilpin said at the time.

The series released a teaser trailer on Thursday.

Co-stars include Clive Owen as Bill Clinton, Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton, Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones and Billy Eichner as Matt Drudge.

The miniseries is based on author Jeffrey Toobin's book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President.

Richard Shepard is directing and serving as an executive producer. Sarah Burgess is penning the script and also executive producing with Ryan Murphy, Paulson, Brad Falchuk, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Larry Karaszewski, Scott Alexander and Alexis Martin Woodall.

Impeachment: American Crime Story is coming to FX on Sept. 7.

'Impeachment: ACS' teaser: Beanie Feldstein delivers gift as Monica Lewinsky 'Impeachment: American Crime Story' heading to FX on September 7

