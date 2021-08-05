Trending
Aug. 5, 2021

'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' renewed for a second season at Disney+

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Disney+ has renewed Star Wars animated series The Bad Batch for a second season.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch was launched on Star Wars Day in May. Part one of the Season 1 finale is coming to Disney+ on Friday.

Season 2 will be coming to Disney+ in 2022.

The series is a sequel and spinoff to animated series The Clone Wars and follows the titular Bad Batch as they making their way through a changing galaxy now controlled by the Empire.

The Bad Batch consists of a group of elite and experimental clone troopers who did not follow Order 66 and did not start eradicating Jedi.

Dee Bradley Baker voices each member of the group including Hunter, Tech, Wrecker, Crosshair and Echo, who each bring a unique skill set to the team.

Dav Filoni (Mandalorian, Clone Wars) is executive producing along with Athena Portillo, Brad Rau, Jennifer Corbett and Carrie Beck. Josh Rimes and Alex Spotswood produce. Rau also serves as supervising director with Corbett as head writer.

"Fans have enthusiastically embraced the action and drama of Star Wars: The Bad Batch and we are excited to see the Star Wars animated universe continue to expand on Disney+. As the dedicated streaming home for the Star Wars franchise, we can't wait for the second season of this fan-favorite animated series," Michael Paull, president of Disney+ and ESPN+ said in a statement.



