Trending
Advertisement
TV
Aug. 5, 2021 / 12:40 PM

'Little Voice' from Sara Bareilles canceled after one season

By
Sara Bareilles' series Little Voice has been canceled after one season. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Sara Bareilles' series "Little Voice" has been canceled after one season. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Little Voice from Sara Bareilles and Jessie Nelson of Broadway's Waitress, has been canceled by Apple TV+ after one season.

This marks Apple TV+'s first cancelation after the streaming service was launched in November 2019.

Advertisement

Brittany O'Grady starred on the comedy drama as Bess King, a musician chasing her dreams in New York City.

The series premiered in July 2020. Co-stars include Sean Teale, Colton Ryan, Shalini Bathina, Kevin Valdez and Phillip Johnson Richardson.

Bareilles created Little Voice alongside Nelson with the duo also serving as writers and executive producers. Bad Robot's J.J. Abrams and Ben Stephenson also served as executive producers with Nelson as showrunner.

Bareilles additionally provided original music and performed the theme song. Bareilles currently stars in Peacock's Girls5Eva.

Read More

'Arthur': PBS Kids series to end after Season 25 'The X Factor' from Simon Cowell canceled after 17 years What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Strictly Come Dancing': John Whaite joins first all-male team
TV // 56 minutes ago
'Strictly Come Dancing': John Whaite joins first all-male team
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- "The Great British Bake Off" Season 3 winner John Whaite will be part of the first all-male partnership in "Strictly Come Dancing" Season 19.
'Cobra Kai' stars prep for All Valley Karate Tournament in Season 4 teaser
TV // 1 hour ago
'Cobra Kai' stars prep for All Valley Karate Tournament in Season 4 teaser
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- "Cobra Kai," a sequel series to the "Karate Kid" films, will return for a fourth season on Netflix in December.
'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' renewed for a second season at Disney+
TV // 2 hours ago
'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' renewed for a second season at Disney+
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Disney+ has renewed "Star Wars" animated series "The Bad Batch" for a second season.
'Impeachment: ACS' teaser: Beanie Feldstein delivers gift as Monica Lewinsky
TV // 2 hours ago
'Impeachment: ACS' teaser: Beanie Feldstein delivers gift as Monica Lewinsky
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- "Impeachment: American Crime Story," a limited series exploring president Bill Clinton's sex scandal and impeachment, is coming to FX in September.
Apple TV+ renews 'Physical' with Rose Byrne for a second season
TV // 4 hours ago
Apple TV+ renews 'Physical' with Rose Byrne for a second season
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ has renewed comedy drama "Physical" starring Rose Byrne for a second season.
AEW 'Dynamite': Malakai Black takes down Cody Rhodes
TV // 5 hours ago
AEW 'Dynamite': Malakai Black takes down Cody Rhodes
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Malakai Black made his in-ring debut in AEW by facing Cody Rhodes in the main event of Dynamite.
'Yellowstone' prequel casts Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Sam Elliott
TV // 18 hours ago
'Yellowstone' prequel casts Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Sam Elliott
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced three stars of its "Yellowstone" prequel series. Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill will lead "Y:1883" and Paramount+ described their new characters.
'The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies': Competitors battle for $1M in new trailer
TV // 1 day ago
'The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies': Competitors battle for $1M in new trailer
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Competitors from around the world play for $1 million in the new trailer for MTV's "The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies."
Ramona Singer thought Leah McSweeney started 'RHONY' firing rumors
TV // 1 day ago
Ramona Singer thought Leah McSweeney started 'RHONY' firing rumors
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Ramona Singer said she initially thought Leah McSweeney started the rumors that she was getting fired from "Real Housewives of New York."
WWE 'NXT': Samoa Joe is provoked, Dexter Lumis fights for Indi Hartwell
TV // 1 day ago
WWE 'NXT': Samoa Joe is provoked, Dexter Lumis fights for Indi Hartwell
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Samoa Joe was provoked by NXT Champion Karrion Kross and Dexter Lumis battled Johnny Gargano with his love for Indie Hartwell on the line on WWE "NXT."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Sex and the City's' John Corbett confirms he married Bo Derek
'Sex and the City's' John Corbett confirms he married Bo Derek
Rihanna reaches billionaire status
Rihanna reaches billionaire status
Carly Pearce gets officially inducted into the Grand Ole Opry
Carly Pearce gets officially inducted into the Grand Ole Opry
Ashton Kutcher joins Reese Witherspoon in Netflix rom com
Ashton Kutcher joins Reese Witherspoon in Netflix rom com
'Siesta Key' star Madisson Hausburg is pregnant with first child
'Siesta Key' star Madisson Hausburg is pregnant with first child
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/