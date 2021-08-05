Trending
Aug. 5, 2021 / 10:19 AM

'Impeachment: ACS' teaser: Beanie Feldstein delivers gift as Monica Lewinsky

By
Beanie Feldstein plays Monica Lewinsky in Impeachment: American Crime Story. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
Beanie Feldstein plays Monica Lewinsky in "Impeachment: American Crime Story." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- FX is giving a glimpse of Impeachment: American Crime Story.

The network shared a teaser Wednesday for the new season of American Crime Story, an anthology series executive produced by Ryan Murphy.

Impeachment will explore president Bill Clinton's sex scandal and impeachment through the eyes of the women involved: Monica Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein), Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson) and Paula Jones (Annaleigh Ashford).

The preview takes place in 1995 and shows Lewinsky (Feldstein), then a 22-year-old White House intern, prepare and deliver a secret gift to Clinton (Clive Owen) as the video teases their "secret affair."

Lewinsky will serve as an executive producer on the season.

"People have been co-opting and telling my part in this story for decades," she said in a statement to Vanity Fair in August 2019. "In fact, it wasn't until the past few years that I've been able to fully reclaim my narrative; almost 20 years later."

Impeachment is based on the Jeffrey Toobin book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President. Sarah Burgess wrote the season.

Edie Falco co-stars as Hillary Clinton, with Billy Eichner as Matt Drudge and Betty Gilpin as Ann Coulter.

FX shared a teaser photo and premiere date, Sept. 7, for Impeachment on Monday.

Impeachment is the third season of American Crime Story, following The People vs. O.J. Simpson and The Assassination of Gianni Versace.

