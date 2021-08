'Impeachment: ACS' teaser: Beanie Feldstein delivers gift as Monica Lewinsky

Beanie Feldstein attends the 35th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California on Saturday, February 8, 2020. UPI Photo Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Annaleigh Ashford attends the Tony Awards in 2015. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sarah Paulson attends the Toronto International Film Festival photocall for "The Goldfinch" in 2019. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Clive Owen attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Gemini Man" in 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- FX is giving a glimpse of Impeachment: American Crime Story.

The network shared a teaser Wednesday for the new season of American Crime Story, an anthology series executive produced by Ryan Murphy.

Impeachment will explore president Bill Clinton's sex scandal and impeachment through the eyes of the women involved: Monica Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein), Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson) and Paula Jones (Annaleigh Ashford).

The preview takes place in 1995 and shows Lewinsky (Feldstein), then a 22-year-old White House intern, prepare and deliver a secret gift to Clinton (Clive Owen) as the video teases their "secret affair."

Lewinsky will serve as an executive producer on the season.

"People have been co-opting and telling my part in this story for decades," she said in a statement to Vanity Fair in August 2019. "In fact, it wasn't until the past few years that I've been able to fully reclaim my narrative; almost 20 years later."





Impeachment is based on the Jeffrey Toobin book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President. Sarah Burgess wrote the season.

Edie Falco co-stars as Hillary Clinton, with Billy Eichner as Matt Drudge and Betty Gilpin as Ann Coulter.

FX shared a teaser photo and premiere date, Sept. 7, for Impeachment on Monday.

Impeachment is the third season of American Crime Story, following The People vs. O.J. Simpson and The Assassination of Gianni Versace.