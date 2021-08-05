'Wicked in Concert': Idina Menzel, Kristin Chenoweth to host PBS special

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth will host the PBS special Wicked in Concert.

Menzel, 50, and Chenoweth, 53, will co-host the concert special Aug. 29 at 9 p.m. EDT on PBS.

Advertisement

Menzel and Chenoweth played Elphaba and Glinda in the original Broadway production of Wicked. The TV special celebrates the musical and the return of Broadway following the COVID-19 shutdown.

Mario Cantone, Gavin Creel, Ariana DeBose, Cynthia Erivo, Stephanie Hsu, Rita Moreno, Jennifer Nettles, Alex Newell, Isaac Powell, Amber Riley, Gabrielle Ruiz and Ali Stroker will perform during the special.

The concert, directed by Baayork Lee, will feature reimagined, never-before-heard musical arrangements of the songs of Wicked created by music director and conductor Luke Frazier. The performances will be filmed in Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, New York City and other locations.

Wicked features music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Winnie Holzman. The musical is based on the Gregory Maguire novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West, which reimagines characters from The Wizard of Oz.



